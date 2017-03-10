Researchers look to patterns to envision new engineering field

The phenomenon that forms interference patterns on television displays when a camera focuses on a pattern like a person wearing stripes has inspired a new way to conceptualize electronic devices. Researchers at the University of Illinois are showing how the atomic-scale version of this phenomenon may hold the secrets to help advance electronics design to the limits of size and speed.

In their new study, mechanical science and engineering professor Harley Johnson his co-authors recast a detail previously seen as a defect in nanomaterial design to a concept that could reshape the way engineers design electronics. The team, which also includes mechanical science and engineering graduate student Brian McGuigan and French collaborators Pascal Pochet and Johann Coraux, published its findings in the journal Applied Materials Today.

On display screens, moire patterns occur when the pixelation is at almost the same scale as a photographed pattern, Johnson said, or when two thin layers of a material with a periodic structure, like sheer fabrics and window screens, are placed on top of each other slightly askew.

At the macro scale, moires are optical phenomena that do not form tangible objects. However, when these patterns occur at the atomic level, arrangements of electrons are locked into place by atomic forces to form nanoscale wires capable of transmitting electricity, the researchers said.

“Two-dimensional materials – thin films engineered to be of single-atom thickness – create moire patterns when stacked on top of each other and are skewed, stretched, compressed or twisted,” Johnson said. “The moire emerges as atoms form linear areas of high electron density. The resulting lines create what is essentially an extremely thin wire.”

For decades, physicists observed microscope images of atomic arrangements of 2-D thin films and recognized them as periodic arrays of small defects known as dislocations, but Johnson’s group is the first to note that these are also common moire patterns.

“A moire pattern is simply an array of dislocations, and an array of dislocations is a moire pattern – it goes both ways,” Johnson said. This realization opened the door to what Johnson’s group refers to as moire engineering – what could lead to a new way to manufacture the smallest, lightest and fastest electronics.

By manipulating the orientation of stacked layers of 2-D thin films like graphene, wires of single-atom thickness can be assembled, building the foundation to write nanocircuitry. A wire of single-atom thickness is the limit of thinness. The thinner the wire, the faster electrons can travel, meaning this technology has the potential to produce the quickest transmitting wires and circuits possible, the researchers said.

“There is always the question of how to connect to a circuit that small,” Johnson said. “There is still a lot of work to be done in finding ways to stitch together 2-D materials in a way that could produce a device.”

In the meantime, Johnson’s group is focusing on types of devices that can be made using moire engineering.

“Being able to engineer the moire pattern itself is a path to new lightweight and less-intrusive devices that could have applications in the biomedical and space industries,” he said. “The possibilities are limited only by the imagination of engineers.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

NXP unveils breakthrough tech for payment cards
Microsemi to acquire high performance timing business of Vectron International
Global AMOLED panel production capacity set to more than quadruple over next five years
Number of connected IoT devices will surge to 125 billion by 2030
Researchers look to patterns to envision new engineering field

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Microsemi to acquire high performance timing business of Vectron International
New research explores the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Bringing an additional layer of fortification to SoCs powering the next trillion connected devices

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
NVIDIA, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology to accelerate Taiwan AI revolution with NVIDIA AI computing platform
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China

MEMS ARTICLES

NXP unveils breakthrough tech for payment cards
Microsemi to acquire high performance timing business of Vectron International
Number of connected IoT devices will surge to 125 billion by 2030
Tiny chip-based methane spectrometer could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions

LEDS ARTICLES

Power GaN: Everything is in place for volume production
Seoul Semiconductor's Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red
Researchers bring optical communication onto silicon chips
NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

NXP unveils breakthrough tech for payment cards
Global AMOLED panel production capacity set to more than quadruple over next five years
Researchers look to patterns to envision new engineering field
China's first Gen6 flexible AMOLED production line put into mass production

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...