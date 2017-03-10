SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures

Applied Energy Systems (AES), provider of high and ultra high purity gas systems, services, and solutions – including design, manufacturing, testing, installation, and expert field service – is showcasing the capabilities of its SEMI-GAS® Xturion™ Blixer™ to support various processes that require forming gas mixtures. The Blixer™ provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend their own mixtures on-site in their facility.

The ultra high purity gas mixing blender is used by customers across a diverse range of industries to uniformly mix H 2 and N 2 concentrations in customizable ratios that meet their distinct process requirements. Mixtures can be adjusted in real-time via the system’s GigaGuard™ PLC Controller, which features a 9” Siemens color touchscreen for intuitive operation, allowing the user to fine-tune formulations on demand. This makes the system particularly appealing for high volume applications, eliminating the need to stock a variety of pre-mixed forming gas concentrations, decreasing the frequency of cylinder change-outs, reducing tool downtime, increasing productivity, and ultimately providing the end user with a significant cost savings.

The Blixer™ system is designed to provide a continuous flow of precise gas blends and includes a static mixing tube and surge/mixing tank to address dynamic flow changes and effectively maintain mix tolerances. It is also equipped with a Thermal Conductivity Hydrogen Gas Analyzer, featuring auto-calibration capability and a low flow alarm, to ensure +/- 1% blending accuracy. Its PLC Controller includes Ethernet connectivity to allow for seamless integration with a facility’s Monitoring System, and the system’s hydrogen hazardous gas detector and automatic shutdown feature alert operators during undesirable system conditions.