SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures

Applied Energy Systems (AES), provider of high and ultra high purity gas systems, services, and solutions – including design, manufacturing, testing, installation, and expert field service – is showcasing the capabilities of its SEMI-GAS® Xturion™ Blixer™ to support various processes that require forming gas mixtures. The Blixer™ provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend their own mixtures on-site in their facility.

The ultra high purity gas mixing blender is used by customers across a diverse range of industries to uniformly mix H2 and N2 concentrations in customizable ratios that meet their distinct process requirements. Mixtures can be adjusted in real-time via the system’s GigaGuard™ PLC Controller, which features a 9” Siemens color touchscreen for intuitive operation, allowing the user to fine-tune formulations on demand. This makes the system particularly appealing for high volume applications, eliminating the need to stock a variety of pre-mixed forming gas concentrations, decreasing the frequency of cylinder change-outs, reducing tool downtime, increasing productivity, and ultimately providing the end user with a significant cost savings.

The Blixer™ system is designed to provide a continuous flow of precise gas blends and includes a static mixing tube and surge/mixing tank to address dynamic flow changes and effectively maintain mix tolerances. It is also equipped with a Thermal Conductivity Hydrogen Gas Analyzer, featuring auto-calibration capability and a low flow alarm, to ensure +/- 1% blending accuracy. Its PLC Controller includes Ethernet connectivity to allow for seamless integration with a facility’s Monitoring System, and the system’s hydrogen hazardous gas detector and automatic shutdown feature alert operators during undesirable system conditions.

“We have found the Blixer™ to be especially beneficial to customers using forming gas mixtures because it gives them flexibility to custom-blend H2/N2 concentrations in the exact ratios they desire—instead of investing in expensive pre-mixed cylinders that still may not be precisely mixed to their unique process requirements,” said Greg Havrilla, Technical Inside Sales Engineer for AES. “The system’s value spans industries. We’ve seen it support laser-based technology development, semiconductor fabrication, electrically-powered vehicle manufacturing, sustainable energy solutions, and a variety of industrial manufacturing applications. Its flexibility is reflected in its ability to satisfy a range of process-driven demands.”

AES-SEMI-GAS-Xturion-Blixer-System

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day
Advancements in spintronics
DSA and EUV: Complementary technologies to enable fine- pitch lithography
Laser marking meets diverse challenges in fab and packaging
Leading-edge paves the way for pure-play foundry growth

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

A sea of spinning electrons
Unprecedented opportunities in automotive electronics
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products
SEMICON Japan 2017 keynotes announced

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

A sea of spinning electrons
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products
SEMICON Japan 2017 keynotes announced
Comet Group to open Silicon Valley office

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Unprecedented opportunities in automotive electronics
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products
Comet Group to open Silicon Valley office
Robotics and chip industries in Japan

MEMS ARTICLES

Unprecedented opportunities in automotive electronics
Robotics and chip industries in Japan
TowerJazz and Crocus expand presence in magnetic sensors market
Wearable sensors reach their first billion-dollar year, with growth coming in three waves

LEDS ARTICLES

Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
Solar-Tectic LLC receives patent for III-V thin-film tandem high-performance solar cell and LED technology
With more than $4B revenue, the LED lighting module market is showing attractive perspectives
Cree names Gregg Lowe as CEO

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
Driven by TV size migration, large TFT display market continues to grow 6% by area in 2017
More than 45,000 expected at SEMICON Taiwan 2017

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...