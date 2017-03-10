SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures

Applied Energy Systems (AES), provider of high and ultra high purity gas systems, services, and solutions – including design, manufacturing, testing, installation, and expert field service – is showcasing the capabilities of its SEMI-GAS® Xturion™ Blixer™ to support various processes that require forming gas mixtures. The Blixer™ provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend their own mixtures on-site in their facility.
The ultra high purity gas mixing blender is used by customers across a diverse range of industries to uniformly mix H2 and N2 concentrations in customizable ratios that meet their distinct process requirements. Mixtures can be adjusted in real-time via the system’s GigaGuard™ PLC Controller, which features a 9” Siemens color touchscreen for intuitive operation, allowing the user to fine-tune formulations on demand. This makes the system particularly appealing for high volume applications, eliminating the need to stock a variety of pre-mixed forming gas concentrations, decreasing the frequency of cylinder change-outs, reducing tool downtime, increasing productivity, and ultimately providing the end user with a significant cost savings.
The Blixer™ system is designed to provide a continuous flow of precise gas blends and includes a static mixing tube and surge/mixing tank to address dynamic flow changes and effectively maintain mix tolerances. It is also equipped with a Thermal Conductivity Hydrogen Gas Analyzer, featuring auto-calibration capability and a low flow alarm, to ensure +/- 1% blending accuracy. Its PLC Controller includes Ethernet connectivity to allow for seamless integration with a facility’s Monitoring System, and the system’s hydrogen hazardous gas detector and automatic shutdown feature alert operators during undesirable system conditions.
“We have found the Blixer™ to be especially beneficial to customers using forming gas mixtures because it gives them flexibility to custom-blend H2/N2 concentrations in the exact ratios they desire—instead of investing in expensive pre-mixed cylinders that still may not be precisely mixed to their unique process requirements,” said Greg Havrilla, Technical Inside Sales Engineer for AES. “The system’s value spans industries. We’ve seen it support laser-based technology development, semiconductor fabrication, electrically-powered vehicle manufacturing, sustainable energy solutions, and a variety of industrial manufacturing applications. Its flexibility is reflected in its ability to satisfy a range of process-driven demands.”