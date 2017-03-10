SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced

On 14-17 November in Munich, SEMICON Europa will co-locate with productronica for the first time, for a focus on innovation and the future of the electronics manufacturing supply chain. Gathering key stakeholders from across the electronics manufacturing supply chain, the extensive range and depth, programs and networking events make the platform a necessity for players across the European electronics industry. SEMICON Europa will take place at Messe München Hall B1.

An Opening Ceremony will include a welcome speech by Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI, followed by Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe, plus four keynotes:

Bosch Sensortec: Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO, on how environmental sensing can contribute to a better quality of life in the context of the IoT

Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO, on how environmental sensing can contribute to a better quality of life in the context of the IoT Rinspeed Inc.: Frank M. Rinderknecht, founder and CEO, on how to create innovative technologies, materials and mobility means of tomorrow

Frank M. Rinderknecht, founder and CEO, on how to create innovative technologies, materials and mobility means of tomorrow SOITEC: Carlos Mazure, CTO, executive VP, on contributions and benefits of engineered substrates solutions and thin-layer transfer technologies, focusing on applications in the smart space

Carlos Mazure, CTO, executive VP, on contributions and benefits of engineered substrates solutions and thin-layer transfer technologies, focusing on applications in the smart space TSMC Europe: Maria Marced, president, on opportunities for new business models to apply in the Smart City

“We are at the brink of a new wave of innovation ─ called the “Fourth Industrial Revolution” or “Smart Manufacturing.” It’s driven by connected devices and smart applications known as the IoT. This presents many opportunities for closer collaborations at global level, connecting key players, key ecosystems and building on the strengths of players in the value chain,” said Laith Altimime, president of SEMI Europe.

New programs on Flexible Electronics, Materials, and Automotive expand SEMICON Europa’s impact:

Returning programs include:

Register for programs before 12 November for a discount: http://www.semiconeuropa.org/register

SEMICON Europa offers free programs available on the exhibition show floor, including the TechARENA sessions ─ from MedTech to Lithography, Smart Manufacturing and Photonics, and many other topics.

For the fourth time at SEMICON Europa, INNOVATION VILLAGE will bring early-stage technology companies, the semiconductor industry’s top strategic investors, and leading technology partners together. This year sponsors include the City of Dresden and Volkswagen.

More than ever, there are unique opportunities to network with peers and connect with a large number of stakeholders at SEMICON Europa as attendees gather at the SEMICON CXO Luncheon, SEMI Member Breakfast, and SEMI Networking Night.