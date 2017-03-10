SEMICON Japan 2017 keynotes announced

Today, SEMI announced the lineup of keynotes coming to SEMICON Japan’s “SuperTHEATER” ─ focusing on the future of the electronics manufacturing supply chain. SEMICON Japan 2017 , the largest exhibition in Japan for electronics manufacturing, will take place at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on December 13-15. Registration is now open for the exhibition and programs .

With the theme “Dreams Start Here,” SEMICON Japan 2017 will bring together the connections between people, technologies and businesses across the electronics manufacturing supply chain ─ extending to the internet of things (IoT) applications that inspire the dreams that shape the future.

Japan has the world’s third-largest 300mm wafer installed fab capacity and the world’s largest 200mm and smaller wafer fab capacity (including discrete devices production). Japan also supplies one third of the semiconductor equipment and more than half of the semiconductor materials that are purchased in the global market.

The SuperTHEATER offers nine keynote forums, all with simultaneous English-Japanese translation. On December 13, keynotes at SEMICON Japan’s SuperTHEATER include:

Opening Keynotes ─ Visions of the Game Changing Era Soft Bank : Ken Miyauchi, president and CEO, “The Information Revolution beyond the Singularity” Qualcomm Technologies : Raj Talluri, senior VP of product management, “Qualcomm Viewpoint: Accelerating the Internet of Things”



Visions of the Game Changing Era Semiconductor Executive Forum ─ Growth Strategy in New Business Environment TowerJazz Semiconductor: Russell Ellwanger, CEO, “Value Creation” SMIC: Haijun Zhao , CEO, “ Considerations in Developing Manufacturable IC Technologies” Micron Technology: Wayne Allan , senior VP of global manufacturing, “Enabling Smart Manufacturing in Today’s Industry 4.0″

The SEMI Market Forum, also on December 13, will offer presentations from IHS Markit and SEMI, with the theme “In the Light and Shadow of Awaking China”

Additional SEMICON Japan 2017 highlights include:

IT/AI Forum on U.S. companies’ artificial intelligence strategies

on U.S. companies’ artificial intelligence strategies IoT Global Trends Forum on semiconductors for IoT

on semiconductors for IoT IoT Key Technology Forum on Smart Transportation

on Smart Transportation Manufacturing Innovation Forum n “Manufacturing Technology for the Diversified Future”

n “Manufacturing Technology for the Diversified Future” Electronics Trends

Mirai (the Future) Vision