SEMICON Japan brings smart applications and IoT

Today, SEMI announced that SEMICON Japan, the exposition for the electronics manufacturing supply chain in Japan, will focus on smart applications as key drivers of the electronics industry. Over 30,000 attendees are expected to convene at SEMICON Japan at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on December 13-15. Registration for the exhibition and programs is now open.

Both on the exhibition floors and in sessions, smart applications will be featured, including Smart Automotive, Smart Manufacturing, Smart MedTech and the Internet of Things (IoT), bringing the theme, “Dreams Start Here” to life.

Smart Automotive – On the show floor, Toyota and Tesla will share new Smart Automotive technologies. Two dedicated forums on Smart Automotive will be featured at SEMICON Japan:

  • IoT Key Technology Forum: Companies, including Nissan Motors, NVIDIA andHitachi Automotive Systems will share their perspectives on the future of Smart Automotive.
  • Smart Mobility Forum: The technologies shaping our future mobile society, including autonomous bus systems, robot cars and drones, are featured.

Smart Manufacturing – The Smart Manufacturing Forum will share the latest on advanced  manufacturing lines from two Japanese solution providers ─ Fuji Machine Manufacturing and Yokogawa Electric. On the exhibition floor, Peer Group, Siemens and Yokogawa Electric will showcase the technologies and products.

Smart MedTech – The Smart Healthcare Forum will feature the Internet Association Japan and Hitachi who will explore the development of medical electronics and the latest technologies and solutions brought by IoT and AI. On the show floor, companies providing key enabling technologies for wearable devices including JINS, Toyobo and YUASA Systems will exhibit in the Flexible Hybrid Electronics area.

WORLD OF IOT – Many of the above exhibits on smart applications and their enabling technologies will be located at the WORLD OF IOT, a technology showcase highlighting the companies, products, technologies, and applications enabling the IoT revolution. WORLD OF IOT will have more than 70 exhibitors including Fujitsu, Hitachi, IBM, Micron, Nokia, Panasonic, Soft Bank and Sony. SEMICON Japan also features two sessions on IoT technologies:

  • IoT Global Trends Forum: Executives from leading technology companies, including Arm, Intel and Sony, will discuss the technology development needed to reach a smarter and more connected world.
  • IoT Connectivity Forum: Presentations by wireless communication technology companies Ericsson and NTT Docomo on next-generation technology including 5G and LPWA, needed to accelerate the Industrial IoT and Smart Manufacturing.

 

All about Drones – SEMICON Japan will also present “All about Drones”─a spotlight on drones, a growing application of sensor and actuator technologies. A tear-down drone exhibit, drone lectures, and a demonstration area will allow visitors fly drones.

Osamu Nakamura, president of SEMI Japan said, “With all these exhibits and sessions, the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain will intersect with the growing application markets, technologies and players to find new opportunities for collaboration, innovation and growth. That’s why ‘Dreams Start Here’ at SEMICON Japan.”

For more information on the SEMICON Japan exposition and programs, visit http://www.semiconjapan.org/en.

