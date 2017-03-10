Seoul Semiconductor’s Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red

Seoul Semiconductor, a developer of LED products and technology recently introduced its Horticultural Series LEDs in COB, mid-power, and high-power packages, making Seoul the only LED manufacturer to provide lighting designers with the complete spectrum of light used for growing plants – spanning the spectrum from ultraviolet (UV-C) to far-red. The new product family also includes Seoul’s SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs, which produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight.

Seoul Semiconductor introduced the new Horticultural Series LEDs at the 2017 Horticultural Lighting Conference in Denver, CO, on October 17. One of the invited speakers for the conference will be Dr. Peter Barber, product marketing manager for Seoul VioSys, on “The Myriad Ways That UV LEDs Will Impact Society Through Horticultural Lighting.”

Delivering a full spectrum of possibilities for horticultural applications

While many conventional LED manufacturers have developed horticultural-optimized LEDs in the visible light spectrum from violet (~390nm) to red (~700nm) wavelengths, the new Horticultural Series LEDs from Seoul Semiconductor extend this spectrum to include multiple ultraviolet bands (UV-A, UV-B & UV-C), as well as into far-red bands (~700nm to 800nm). The extension of this new LED product series beyond the ends of the visible spectrum provides horticultural lighting designers with the capability to develop the widest range of light sources beneficial for growing and propagating different types of vegetables and plants in indoor settings.

Also playing a critical role in the new Horticultural Series LED family is Seoul Semiconductor’s recently-introduced SunLike LED technology, the first LED to closely match the spectrum of natural sunlight, providing a light source more like natural light than conventional “white light” LEDs, providing lighting designers with a wider range of options as they develop horticultural-specific lighting systems.

“By extending the spectrum of LEDs to include both ultraviolet and far-red light sources, Seoul Semiconductor provides horticultural lighting designers an entirely new spectrum of possibilities in developing lighting systems for specific plant growth and propagation,” explained Mark McClear, Vice President, Americas, of Seoul Semiconductor. “Our Horticultural Series LEDs include high-power, mid-power and COB devices, enabling the design of a wide range of lighting fixtures – from high-bay and directional lights to rack-mounted fixtures for vertical farming systems – all from a single LED manufacturer.”

SunLike Series Chip-on-Board (COB) LEDs

For lighting fixtures designed to produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight, Seoul offers a range of standard COB LED modules ranging from 6W to 25W.

High Power Horticultural Series LEDs include UV, white, and color devices

For high-bay and other lighting fixtures, Seoul’s Horticultural Series LEDs include the following options:

Ultraviolet

UV-C – Producing dominant wavelength of 275nm, these un-lensed UV LEDs can be used for sterilization.

UV-B – Producing dominant wavelength between 280 – 310nm, these un-lensed UV LEDs are rated at 10mW with a photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) value of 0.25µmols/s.

UV-A – Producing dominant wavelength between 360 – 400nm, these lensed UV LEDs are rated at 636mW with a PPF value of 2.2µmols/s.

Deep Blue – Featuring a dominant wavelength of 449 – 461nm, these deep blue dome-lensed LEDs are rated at 650mW with a PPF of 2.6µmols/s.

Deep Red – With a dominant wavelength of 646 – 665nm, these visible red LEDs are rated at 345mW with a PPF of 2.32µmols/s.

Far-Red – Producing a dominant wavelength of ~730nm (peak), these near-infrared LEDs are rated at 260mW with a PPF of 1.64µmols/s.

White – These high-power white LEDs feature a light output of 168lm with a PPF of 2.4µmols/s.

Mid Power Horticultural Series LEDs include SunLike natural spectrum LEDs & color devices

For vertical rack systems and other close-up lighting fixtures, Seoul’s Horticultural Series LEDs include the following mid-power options in standard 3030 packages:

SunLike 5000K – With a color temperature ranging from 2700K – 5000K, these LEDs produce light that closely matches the spectrum of natural sunlight, and feature a light output of 22.3lm with a PPF of 0.38µmols/s.

Deep Blue – Featuring a dominant wavelength of 449 – 461nm, these blue mid-power LEDs are rated at 155mW with a PPF of 0.62µmols/s.

Deep-Red – With a dominant wavelength of 646 – 665nm, these visible red LEDs have a PPF of 0.43µmols/s, and a light output of 77lm/mW.

Far-Red – Producing a dominant wavelength of ~730nm (peak), these near-infrared mid-power LEDs are rated at 50mW with a PPF of 0.38µmols/s.