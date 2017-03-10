SiFive selects Synopsys Verification Continuum Platform for advanced RISC-V processor designs

“SiFive was founded by the creators of the free and open RISC-V architecture with an innovative approach that brings the power of open source, agile hardware design and verification to the semiconductor industry,” said Renxin Xia, vice president of engineering at SiFive. “In Synopsys, we found an innovative partner with leading verification technologies that provide our team with the productivity and flexibility required to deliver our customized processor IP and silicon solutions.”

With the exponential growth of verification complexity, achieving verification closure requires a broad set of technologies including advanced simulation, verification IP, advanced debug, static and formal verification, low-power verification and coverage closure. To address this substantial complexity, Synopsys continues to have the largest R&D investment in verification spanning the entire verification flow. This includes industry-leading VCS® simulation, VC verification IP, Verdi® advanced debug, SpyGlass® RTL signoff solutions as well as next-generation VC Formal™verification solutions. The native integration of these solutions further enables design teams to achieve faster performance, lower power and higher productivity for accelerated verification closure.

“Synopsys is addressing the need for faster time-to-market with our leading portfolio of verification software technologies,” said Ajay Singh, senior vice president of R&D in the Synopsys Verification Group. “Our collaboration with SiFive demonstrates the performance benefits of our Verification Continuum platform required for their RISC-V processors and custom SoCs.”