Spin current detection in quantum materials unlocks potential for alternative electronics

A new method that precisely measures the mysterious behavior and magnetic properties of electrons flowing across the surface of quantum materials could open a path to next-generation electronics.

Found at the heart of electronic devices, silicon-based semiconductors rely on the controlled electrical current responsible for powering electronics. These semiconductors can only access the electrons’ charge for energy, but electrons do more than carry a charge. They also have intrinsic angular momentum known as spin, which is a feature of quantum materials that, while elusive, can be manipulated to enhance electronic devices.

A team of scientists, led by An-Ping Li at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory, has developed an innovative microscopy technique to detect the spin of electrons in topological insulators, a new kind of quantum material that could be used in applications such as spintronics and quantum computing.

A new microscopy method developed by an ORNL-led team has four movable probing tips, is sensitive to the spin of moving electrons and produces high-resolution results. Using this approach, they observed the spin behavior of electrons on the surface of a quantum material. Credit: Saban Hus and An-Ping Li/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy

A new microscopy method developed by an ORNL-led team has four movable probing tips, is sensitive to the spin of moving electrons and produces high-resolution results. Using this approach, they observed the spin behavior of electrons on the surface of a quantum material. Credit: Saban Hus and An-Ping Li/Oak Ridge National Laboratory, U.S. Dept. of Energy

“The spin current, namely the total angular momentum of moving electrons, is a behavior in topological insulators that could not be accounted for until a spin-sensitive method was developed,” Li said.

Electronic devices continue to evolve rapidly and require more power packed into smaller components. This prompts the need for less costly, energy-efficient alternatives to charge-based electronics. A topological insulator carries electrical current along its surface, while deeper within the bulk material, it acts as an insulator. Electrons flowing across the material’s surface exhibit uniform spin directions, unlike in a semiconductor where electrons spin in varying directions.

“Charge-based devices are less energy efficient than spin-based ones,” said Li. “For spins to be useful, we need to control both their flow and orientation.”

To detect and better understand this quirky particle behavior, the team needed a method sensitive to the spin of moving electrons. Their new microscopy approach was tested on a single crystal of Bi2Te2Se, a material containing bismuth, tellurium and selenium. It measured how much voltage was produced along the material’s surface as the flow of electrons moved between specific points while sensing the voltage for each electron’s spin.

The new method builds on a four-probe scanning tunneling microscope–an instrument that can pinpoint a material’s atomic activity with four movable probing tips–by adding a component to observe the spin behavior of electrons on the material’s surface. This approach not only includes spin sensitivity measurements. It also confines the current to a small area on the surface, which helps to keep electrons from escaping beneath the surface, providing high-resolution results.

“We successfully detected a voltage generated by the electron’s spin current,” said Li, who coauthored a paper published by Physical Review Letters that explains the method. “This work provides clear evidence of the spin current in topological insulators and opens a new avenue to study other quantum materials that could ultimately be applied in next-generation electronic devices.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing
Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

ArterisIP joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator Partner Program
Spin current detection in quantum materials unlocks potential for alternative electronics
Leti to present update of CoolCube/3D VLSI tech developments at 2017 IEEE S3S
ClassOne’s new integrated financing streamlines equipment purchasing
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

ArterisIP joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator Partner Program
Spin current detection in quantum materials unlocks potential for alternative electronics
ClassOne’s new integrated financing streamlines equipment purchasing
A 1,000x improvement in computer systems using current fabs and process

PACKAGING ARTICLES

ArterisIP joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator Partner Program
Leti to present update of CoolCube/3D VLSI tech developments at 2017 IEEE S3S
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
A 1,000x improvement in computer systems using current fabs and process

MEMS ARTICLES

ArterisIP joins GLOBALFOUNDRIES FDXcelerator Partner Program
GLOBALFOUNDRIES introduces new automotive platform to fuel tomorrow's connected car
Toshiba Memory Corp to invest in production equipment for Fab 6 at Yokkaichi operations
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018

LEDS ARTICLES

IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
SSL technologies enable the development of new functionalities in automotive lighting
WIN Semiconductors enhances 0.25µm GaN power process
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Sun Chemical enters into license agreement to introduce new screen printable molecular inks
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
Flexible display shipments will increase to 643M units annually by 2022
Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...