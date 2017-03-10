SSL technologies enable the development of new functionalities in automotive lighting

The automotive lighting market totaled US$25.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach US$35.9 billion in 2022, with a 5.7% CAGR between 2016 and 2022. In 2017, Yole Développement (Yole) estimates that the market should be close to US$27.7 billion.

automotive_lighting_marketsize_yole_oct2017_433x280

This growth is driven by natural LED cost erosion, increasing the LED penetration rate. Standardization of LED modules and their optimization are key factors behind decreasing costs. This has resulted in more vehicles equipped with LED technology.

The market research and strategy consulting company Yole proposes today a detailed analysis of the automotive lighting industry: Automotive Lighting: Technology, Industry and Market Trends 2017. This new report presents all automotive lighting applications and associated market revenue between 2013 and 2022. Yole’s analysts detail the integration status of different lighting technologies and systems, technical trends, market evolution and market size by application.

The automotive lighting is facing to an unexpected fast growth combined with technology revolution that will reshape the industry.

Since the first full LED headlamp was introduced in 2007, LED technology has gradually penetrated headlamp design. LED technology has allowed lighting to become a distinctive feature and enabled innovative functions like the glare free adaptive high beam introduced in 2013. LED technology use had been limited to high-end vehicles and has had to compete with traditional light sources, namely halogen and high-intensity discharge (HID/Xenon). Improved LED performance, lower power consumption and flexible design were the first enablers. Then, cost reductions helped LED technology spread to all vehicle categories.

Automotive lighting is driven by exterior lighting and especially headlamps, generating more than two-thirds of the total market revenue. Rear lighting is the second largest area, representing 17% of total market revenue. Interior lighting represents almost 10% of revenue but growth is expected to be linked to the development of autonomous vehicles and the creation of vehicles as «living homes». Other types of lighting, such as fog lamps, CHMSL or small lamps, comprised the remaining 7% of revenue in 2016.

“More than 100 million vehicles will be sold in 2022, but this has only a limited impact on the lighting market”,comments Pierrick Boulay, Technology & Market Analyst at Yole, in his article published on i-micronews: The automotive lighting industry will be worth $36B in 2022. He adds: “The main reason for lighting growth is that the penetration of LED technology is spreading from high-end cars to mid-range and low-end cars. LED technology propagation and more generally SSL technologies will enable the development of new functionalities.”

Yole’s analysts offer you today a comprehensive overview of this industry, its challenges, its supply chain and key figures. Automotive lighting industry is clearly showing remarkable technical advances including emerging technologies based on microLEDs, LCDs and lasers, explain the consulting company in this report. AFLS architecture and interaction with sensors are also part of this evolution and well described.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day
Advancements in spintronics
DSA and EUV: Complementary technologies to enable fine- pitch lithography

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Columbia researchers observe exotic quantum particle in bilayer graphene
Paper-based supercapacitor uses metal nanoparticles to boost energy density
Prototype shows how tiny photodetectors can double their efficiency
SSL technologies enable the development of new functionalities in automotive lighting
WIN Semiconductors enhances 0.25µm GaN power process

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Columbia researchers observe exotic quantum particle in bilayer graphene
EVG and SwissLitho to develop joint nanoimprint lithography solution for 3D optical structures with single-nanometer accuracy
NXP awarded Excellence in Quality for 2017 by Cisco
Columbia engineers invent breakthrough millimeter-wave circulator IC

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
Nordson launches Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Report
Columbia engineers invent breakthrough millimeter-wave circulator IC
Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021

MEMS ARTICLES

Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
MEMS & sensors companies compete for tech showcase "crown"
Team builds flexible new platform for high-performance electronics
Unprecedented opportunities in automotive electronics

LEDS ARTICLES

SSL technologies enable the development of new functionalities in automotive lighting
WIN Semiconductors enhances 0.25µm GaN power process
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018
Flexible display shipments will increase to 643M units annually by 2022
Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...