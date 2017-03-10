Team builds flexible new platform for high-performance electronics

A team of University of Wisconsin–Madison engineers has created the most functional flexible transistor in the world — and with it, a fast, simple and inexpensive fabrication process that’s easily scalable to the commercial level.

It’s an advance that could open the door to an increasingly interconnected world, enabling manufacturers to add “smart,” wireless capabilities to any number of large or small products or objects — like wearable sensors and computers for people and animals — that curve, bend, stretch and move.

Literal flexibility may bring the power of a new transistor developed at UW–Madison to digital devices that bend and move. PHOTO COURTESY OF JUNG-HUN SEO, UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO, STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK

Literal flexibility may bring the power of a new transistor developed at UW–Madison to digital devices that bend and move. PHOTO COURTESY OF JUNG-HUN SEO, UNIVERSITY AT BUFFALO, STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK

Transistors are ubiquitous building blocks of modern electronics. The UW–Madison group’s advance is a twist on a two-decade-old industry standard: a BiCMOS (bipolar complementary metal oxide semiconductor) thin-film transistor, which combines two very different technologies — and speed, high current and low power dissipation in the form of heat and wasted energy — all on one surface.

As a result, these “mixed-signal” devices (with both analog and digital capabilities) deliver both brains and brawn and are the chip of choice for many of today’s portable electronic devices, including cellphones.

“The industry standard is very good,” says Zhenqiang (Jack) Ma, the Lynn H. Matthias Professor and Vilas Distinguished Achievement Professor in electrical and computer engineering at UW–Madison. “Now we can do the same things with our transistor — but it can bend.”

Ma is a world leader in high-frequency flexible electronics. He and his collaborators described their advance in the inaugural issue of the journal npj Flexible Electronics, published Sept. 27.

Making traditional BiCMOS flexible electronics is difficult, in part because the process takes several months and requires a multitude of delicate, high-temperature steps. Even a minor variation in temperature at any point could ruin all of the previous steps.

Ma and his collaborators fabricated their flexible electronics on a single-crystal silicon nanomembrane on a single bendable piece of plastic. The secret to their success is their unique process, which eliminates many steps and slashes both the time and cost of fabricating the transistors.

“In industry, they need to finish these in three months,” he says. “We finished it in a week.”

He says his group’s much simpler high-temperature process can scale to industry-level production right away.

“The key is that parameters are important,” he says. “One high-temperature step fixes everything — like glue. Now, we have more powerful mixed-signal tools. Basically, the idea is for flexible electronics to expand with this. The platform is getting bigger.”

His collaborators include Jung-Hun Seo of the University at Buffalo, State University of New York; Kan Zhang of UW–Madison; and Weidong Zhou of the University of Texas at Arlington.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Comparing XPoint memory architecture with NAND and DRAM products
Power transistor growth returns after volatile period
It’s gonna be a bright, bright sun-shiny day
Advancements in spintronics
DSA and EUV: Complementary technologies to enable fine- pitch lithography

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Tungsten offers nano-interconnects a path of least resistance
MEMS & sensors companies compete for tech showcase "crown"
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Industry first precision p-channel zero threshold MOSFET array enables sub-threshold circuits for ultra-low power applications

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Industry first precision p-channel zero threshold MOSFET array enables sub-threshold circuits for ultra-low power applications
Monthly semiconductor sales reach $35B globally for first time in August

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021
Pure-play foundries boosting their presence in China
Monthly semiconductor sales reach $35B globally for first time in August
Team builds flexible new platform for high-performance electronics

MEMS ARTICLES

MEMS & sensors companies compete for tech showcase "crown"
Team builds flexible new platform for high-performance electronics
Unprecedented opportunities in automotive electronics
Robotics and chip industries in Japan

LEDS ARTICLES

Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
Solar-Tectic LLC receives patent for III-V thin-film tandem high-performance solar cell and LED technology
With more than $4B revenue, the LED lighting module market is showing attractive perspectives
Cree names Gregg Lowe as CEO

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Flexible display shipments will increase to 643M units annually by 2022
Extra sulphur improves electronic structure of quantum dots
Andrew Wilson elected to Intel Board of Directors
Driven by TV size migration, large TFT display market continues to grow 6% by area in 2017

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...