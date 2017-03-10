Unprecedented opportunities in automotive electronics

Providing deep insights and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities in automotive electronics, the second edition of “ FUTURECAR: New Era of Automotive Electronics Workshop ” will be held November 8-10 at Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia. SEMI ( http://www.semi.org ) and Georgia Tech, collaborators for the event, see unprecedented technical challenges and opportunities in electrical, mechanical and thermal designs, and new digital, RF, radar, LiDAR, camera, millimeter wave, high-power and high-temp technologies. The workshop will highlight rapid advancements in automotive electronics technologies and applications, and explore technical and business barriers and opportunities that are best addressed collectively across the supply chain.

The focus of the 2017 FUTURECAR workshop is on electronics in the car of the future. Autonomous driving, in-car smartphone-like infotainment, privacy and security, and all-electric cars will be among the topics presented, with particular emphasis on how these advancements impact devices and packaging with respect to materials, tools, processes, substrates, packages, components and integrated functions in R&D and in manufacturing. This event provides a unique opportunity for the semiconductor manufacturing and automotive supply chains to connect, collaborate and identify areas for new solutions.

The plenary session on November 8 will feature presentations from leading experts from Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Bosch, Qualcomm, SAE International and Yole Développement. The workshop sessions on November 9-10 include:

Power devices and packaging

High-temperature materials and reliability

Sensing electronics

Computing and communications

Student posters

FUTURECAR draws on the synergy between Georgia Tech in R&D and its industrial partners, as well as SEMI in global electronics manufacturing stewardship across the supply chain. Key to the depth of the workshop is support and expertise from the technical co-sponsors International Electronics Manufacturing Initiative (iNEMI), IEEE Electronics Packaging Society (IEEE EPS) and International Microelectronics Assembly and Packaging (IMAPS), as well as SAE International, the global association representing engineers and experts in the aerospace, automotive and commercial vehicle industries.

Workshop co-chairs are Prof. Rao Tummala, Georgia Tech; Bettina Weiss, SEMI; Grace O’Malley, iNEMI; Christian Hoffman (Qualcomm), IMAPS; and Patrick McCluskey, IEEE.