Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018

The number of IC packages utilizing wafer-level packaging (WLP) will overtake flip chip shipments in 2018 and then continue growing at a compound annual growth rate of 15% (between 2014 and 2020) compared to just 5% for flip chip, according to the report entitled “Flip Chip/WLP Manufacturing and Market Analysis,” recently published by The Information Network, a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.

“Advanced wafer-level packaging technologies hold the key to meeting future technology needs, from mobile devices to automotive applications, to those required for enabling the IoT,” noted Dr. Robert Castellano, [resident of The Information Network. “Flip chip technology is slowly replacing wire bonding for many high-performance chips, and wafer level packaging (WLP) is replacing flip chip.”

wlp device shipment

To meet the needs of thinner mobile devices, fan-out WLP (FO-WLP) enables redistribution of I/Os beyond the chip footprint, differing from Fan-in WLP in several key areas. One major advantage of FO-WLP, especially in mobile applications, is that the elimination of the substrate reduces the vertical footprint by an average of 40% compared with Fan-in WLP, enabling thinner products or making it possible to stack more components in the same form factor. The elimination of the interposer and TSVs also provides a cost reduction and eliminates concerns on the effects of TSVs on electrical behavior. The reduced path to the heat sink also helps improve thermal performance.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
China IC industry outlook
IC makers maximize 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity
Intel delivers 17-qubit superconducting chip with advanced packaging to QuTech
A massive adoption of laser technologies for semiconductor manufacturing
Power semiconductor sales rebounded in 2016 and will continue to grow through 2021

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

SiFive selects Synopsys Verification Continuum Platform for advanced RISC-V processor designs
Growth slows, but RF GaAs device revenue inches higher
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
STMicroelectronics announces class-leading water-resistant pressure sensor
Seoul Semiconductor's Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

SiFive selects Synopsys Verification Continuum Platform for advanced RISC-V processor designs
Growth slows, but RF GaAs device revenue inches higher
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
Researchers bring optical communication onto silicon chips

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
Microsemi launches Mi-V ecosystem to accelerate adoption of RISC-V
IC Insights raises 2017 IC market forecast to +22%

MEMS ARTICLES

STMicroelectronics announces class-leading water-resistant pressure sensor
Nanotube fiber antennas as capable as copper
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
SEMICON Europa 2017: Keynotes announced

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor's Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red
Researchers bring optical communication onto silicon chips
NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

2017 IEDM features rich technical program, focus sessions
Wafer shipments forecast to increase in 2017, 2018 and 2019
Sun Chemical enters into license agreement to introduce new screen printable molecular inks
Gartner identifies the top 10 strategic technology trends for 2018

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...