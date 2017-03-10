WIN Semiconductors enhances 0.25µm GaN power process

WIN Semiconductors Corp (TPEx:3105), the worlds largest pure-play compound semiconductor foundry, has released an optimized version of its 0.25µm gallium nitride technology, NP25, that provides superior DC and RF transistor performance. NP25 is a 0.25µm-gate GaN-on-SiC process, and offers users the flexibility to produce both fully integrated amplifier products as well as custom discrete transistors. In production since 2014, the optimized 0.25µm process offers enhanced RF performance with fast switching time, higher gain and increased power added efficiency for demanding power applications through Ku-band

Optimized NP25 transistors exhibit more ideal DC and RF IV characteristics and provide 2 dB higher maximum stable gain. Increased gain leads directly to higher power density and PAE under a range of tuning and bias conditions. This performance-optimized process is fully qualified and supported with a comprehensive design kit and transistor models.

The WIN NP25 technology is fabricated on 4-inch silicon carbide substrates and operates at a drain bias of 28 volts. At 10GHz, NP25 provides saturated output power of 5 watts/mm with 19 dB linear gain and over 65% power added efficiency. These performance metrics make the NP25 process well suited for a variety of high power, broad bandwidth and linear transmit functions in the radar, satellite communications, and wireless infrastructure markets.

WIN Semiconductors enhances 0.25µm GaN power process
