2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) today announced the 2017 award nominees for the GSA Awards Dinner Celebration. Featuring a new Master of Ceremonies format hosted by Wayne Brady, five-time Emmy winner and Grammy nominee, the celebration will take place on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. The program will recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, strategy, execution and future opportunity. These companies will be honored for their achievements in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry.

The 2017 Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award winner is Ray Stata, Cofounder and Chairman of Analog Devices, Inc.

The evening’s program will recognize leading semiconductor companies that have exhibited market growth through technological innovation and exceptional business management strategies. The award categories and nominees (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

View Nominee Announcement Video

Start-Up to Watch Award

  • DecaWave Ltd.
  • Innovium, Inc.
  • SiFive, Inc.

Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award

  • Aquantia Corporation
  • Luxtera, Inc.
  • Montage Technology
  • Silego Technology, Inc.

Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving $100 Million to $500 Million in Annual Sales):

  • Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS)
  • Parade Technologies, Ltd.
  • Power Integrations, Inc.

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales):

  • ams AG
  • Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Silicon Labs

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales)

  • Analog Devices, Inc.
  • Dialog Semiconductor
  • Xilinx, Inc.

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales)

  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving Up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales):

  • Parade Technologies, Ltd.
  • Silicon Labs
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Silicon Motion, Inc.)

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales)

  • Maxim Integrated
  • SK Hynix Inc.
  • Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company Award (chosen by analyst Rajvindra Gill of Needham & Company, LLC)

  • Microchip Technology Inc.
  • Micron Technology, Inc.
  • NVIDIA Corporation

Outstanding Asia Pacific Semiconductor Company Award

  • MediaTek Inc.
  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
  • Spreadtrum Communications

Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award

  • Graphcore
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • STMicroelectronics
  • Valens

 

2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced
2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced
