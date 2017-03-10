2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced

The Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA) today announced the 2017 award nominees for the GSA Awards Dinner Celebration. Featuring a new Master of Ceremonies format hosted by Wayne Brady, five-time Emmy winner and Grammy nominee, the celebration will take place on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California. The program will recognize companies that have demonstrated excellence through their vision, strategy, execution and future opportunity. These companies will be honored for their achievements in several categories ranging from outstanding leadership to financial accomplishments, as well as overall respect within the industry.

The 2017 Dr. Morris Chang Exemplary Leadership Award winner is Ray Stata, Cofounder and Chairman of Analog Devices, Inc.

The evening’s program will recognize leading semiconductor companies that have exhibited market growth through technological innovation and exceptional business management strategies. The award categories and nominees (in alphabetical order) are as follows:

Start-Up to Watch Award

DecaWave Ltd.

Innovium, Inc.

SiFive, Inc.

Most Respected Private Semiconductor Company Award

Aquantia Corporation

Luxtera, Inc.

Montage Technology

Silego Technology, Inc.

Most Respected Emerging Public Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving $100 Million to $500 Million in Annual Sales):

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPS)

Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Power Integrations, Inc.

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving $500 Million to $1 Billion in Annual Sales):

ams AG

Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co., Ltd.

Silicon Labs

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving $1 Billion to $5 Billion in Annual Sales)

Analog Devices, Inc.

Dialog Semiconductor

Xilinx, Inc.

Most Respected Public Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving Greater than $5 Billion in Annual Sales)

Infineon Technologies AG

NVIDIA Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving Up to $1 Billion in Annual Sales):

Parade Technologies, Ltd.

Silicon Labs

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (Silicon Motion, Inc.)

Best Financially Managed Semiconductor Company Award (Achieving Greater than $1 Billion in Annual Sales)

Maxim Integrated

SK Hynix Inc.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

Analyst Favorite Semiconductor Company Award (chosen by analyst Rajvindra Gill of Needham & Company, LLC)

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Outstanding Asia Pacific Semiconductor Company Award

MediaTek Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Spreadtrum Communications

Outstanding EMEA Semiconductor Company Award