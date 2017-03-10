Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces shield gate technology generation 2 100V 3.6mOhm MOSFET

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOS) (Nasdaq:AOSL) a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors and power ICs, today announced the release of AONS66916 production utilizing the latest Alpha Shield Gate Technology Generation 2 (AlphaSGT2). The AONS66916 has RDS(ON) * Qg  (FOM) and more robust capability for a greater safety margin. In synchronous rectification, it is essential to optimize the reverse recovery charge and reduce the voltage overshoot. These attributes enable higher efficiency and robustness to critical high density telecom and server applications.

The AlphaSGT2 provides ~30% lower RDS(ON) compared to AlphaSGT1 and is designed to be more robust with significant avalanche energy improvement. AlphaSGT2 technology reduces both conduction and switching losses. Thus, with AlphaSGT2 technology, circuit designers can prevent paralleling devices for lower turn-on resistance, enabling higher power density in power supply applications.

“The new AlphaSGT2 100V technology is designed for critical applications such as Telecom and Datacom power supplies where power density, high efficiency, and robustness is essential,” said Peter H. Wilson, Director of Product Marketing at AOS.

Technical Highlights

Part Number VDS (V) VGS (V) RDS(ON)MAX (mOhms) Qg (typ) (nC) ID @ TA = 25°C (A)
@ 10V
AONS66916 100 ±20 3.6 67 100

The AONS66916 is immediately available in production quantities with a lead-time of 15 weeks. The unit price of 1,000 pieces is $ 1.2.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited, or AOS, is a designer, developer and global supplier of a broad range of power semiconductors, including a wide portfolio of Power MOSFET, IGBT, IPM and Power IC products.

