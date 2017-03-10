A*STAR IME’s new multi-chip FOWLP development line to drive innovation and growth in semiconductor industry

To unlock the potential of FOWLP and accelerate the development and adoption of these innovative process technologies by the industry, IME has also formed a consortium comprising leading OSATs, Materials, Equipment, EDA, Fabless partners (see Annex A for list of consortium members).

The FOWLP development line consortium will allow members across the value chain to co-share resources on an open innovation platform, and draw upon IME’s rich portfolio of advanced packaging capabilities to address the complexities in system scaling and heterogeneous system integration. The FOWLP development line will be a test-bedding platform through which consortium members could gain new insights on requirements of FOWLP by testing and developing new processes, paving the way for high-volume manufacturing.

The FOWLP development line utilises tools already in use in major OSATs, and will allow processes, materials and integration flows developed at IME to be smoothly transferred. Through this development line, fabless companies could also make quicker decisions on package structure, integration flows, processes, materials and equipment for their new products; so materials and equipment suppliers could expedite the development of their products and increase their adoption.

“The launch of IME’s FOWLP development line and consortium will enable us to advance pre-competitive R&D that positions the semiconductor industry for growth opportunities in the thriving IoT market. Through an open and collaborative approach, the consortium will drive the development and the transfer of innovative technologies from pilot-scale to commercial production more easily and quickly,” said Dr. Tan Yong Tsong, Executive Director, IME.

“We are extremely proud to be a part of IME’s FOWLP consortium and play an active role in this great initiative. This broad industry cooperation will help solve one of the largest challenges faced by the semiconductor industry in the area of achieving higher density in advanced packaging. ERS is committed to developing new thermo-management solutions to enable next generation of FOWLP technologies,” said Mr. Klemens Reitinger, Chief Executive Officer, ERS Electronic GmbH.

“We are pleased to be collaborating with IME in this FOWLP development line consortium (DLC). We have benefitted from the experience in the previous consortium on High Density FOWLP, and are confident that with our combined experience and knowledge, the consortium will accelerate the development of FOWLP and establish an innovative cost-effective manufacturing process to further the mass adoption of FOWLP,” said Mr. Tong Liang Cheam, Vice President of Corporate Strategy, Kulicke & Soffa.