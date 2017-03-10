Broadcom completes acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems

Broadcom Limited (NASDAQ: AVGO) (“Broadcom”), a semiconductor device supplier to the wired, wireless, enterprise storage, and industrial end markets, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRCD).

Brocade’s common stock will now cease to be traded on NASDAQ. Brocade will operate as an indirect subsidiary of Broadcom and will be led by Jack Rondoni as General Manager. Previously, Rondoni served as Senior Vice President of Storage Networking at Brocade, having joined the company in 2006. Rondoni brings over 20 years of experience in storage, networking and technology.

“We are pleased to complete this transaction, which strengthens Broadcom’s position as a leading provider of enterprise storage and networking solutions and enables us to better serve our OEM customers,” said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom. “Broadcom has a track record of successfully integrating and growing companies we acquire, enabling us to offer customers a leading portfolio of best-in-class franchises across a diverse set of technologies. We intend to invest in and grow the Brocade business to further enhance its capabilities in mission-critical storage networking.”

Tan continued, “We are pleased to announce Jack’s appointment as General Manager, and would like to welcome the outstanding team of employees at Brocade to the Broadcom family. Together, we will continue to exceed the expectations of our customers.”

“We are very excited to join the Broadcom team and provide compelling benefits for customers and new opportunities for Brocade’s employees,” said Jack Rondoni, General Manager, Brocade business unit. “Broadcom provides us with the scale, resources and complementary capabilities to accelerate growth, execute on our strategic initiatives and extend our market leadership in storage area networking. We share a common culture of innovation and execution, and we look forward to the exciting new growth opportunities we will have as part of the Broadcom team.”

