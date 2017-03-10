Enabling the A.I. era

BY PETE SINGER, Editor-in-Chief

There’s a strongly held belief now that the way in which semiconductors will be designed and manufactured in the future will be largely determined by a variety of rapidly growing applications, including artificial intelligence/deep learning, virtual and augmented reality, 5G, automotive, the IoT and many other uses, such as bioelectronics and drones.

The key question for most semiconductor manufacturers is how can they benefit from these trends? One of the goals of a recent panel assembled by Applied Materials for an investor day in New York was to answer that question.

The panel, focused on “enabling the A.I. era,” was moderated by Sundeep Bajikar (former Sellside Analyst, ASIC Design Engineer). The panelists were: Christos Georgiopoulos (former Intel VP, professor), Matt Johnson (SVP in Automotive at NXP), Jay Kerley (CIO of Applied Materials), Mukesh Khare (VP of IBM Research) and Praful Krishna (CEO of Coseer). The panel discussion included three debates: the first one was “Data: Use or Discard”; the second was “Cloud versus Edge”; and the third was “Logic versus Memory.”

“There’s a consensus view that there will be an explosion of data generation across multiple new categories of devices,” said Bajikar, noting that the most important one is the self-driving car. NXP’s Johnson responded that “when it comes to data generation, automotive is seeing amazing growth.” He noted the megatrends in this space: the autonomy, connectivity, the driver experience, and electrification of the vehicle. “These are changing automotive in huge ways. But if you look underneath that, AI is tied to all of these,” he said.

He said that estimates of data generation by the hour are somewhere from 25 gigabytes per hour on the low end, up to 250 gigabytes or more per hour on the high end. or even more in some estimates.

“It’s going to be, by the second, the largest data generator that we’ve seen ever, and it’s really going to have a huge impact on all of us.”

Intel’s Georgiopoulos agrees that there’s an enormous amount of infrastructure that’s getting built right now. “That infrastructure is consisting of both the ability to generate the data, but also the ability to process the data both on the edge as well as on the cloud,” he said. The good news is that sorting that data may be getting a little easier. “One of the more important things over the last four or five years has been the quality of the data that’s getting generated, which diminishes the need for extreme algorithmic development,” he said. “The better data we get, the more reasonable the AI neural networks can be and the simpler the AI networks can be for us to extract information that we need and turn the data information into dollars.” Check out our website at www.solid-state.com for a full report on the panel.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Temperature impact on UHP pressure transducer performance
The intelligence that leads to artificial intelligence
How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?
Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm
Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators and discretes climb
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced
Leti joins DARPA-funded consortium to develop implantable device for restoring vision
Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces shield gate technology generation 2 100V 3.6mOhm MOSFET
Advanced wireless-charging chip from STMicroelectronics enables faster charging of smartphones and tablets

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces shield gate technology generation 2 100V 3.6mOhm MOSFET
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021
EUV leads the next generation litho race

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces shield gate technology generation 2 100V 3.6mOhm MOSFET
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021
A*STAR IME's new multi-chip FOWLP development line to drive innovation and growth in semiconductor industry
DARPA's new initiative

MEMS ARTICLES

Leti joins DARPA-funded consortium to develop implantable device for restoring vision
Advanced wireless-charging chip from STMicroelectronics enables faster charging of smartphones and tablets
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021
Enabling the A.I. era

LEDS ARTICLES

Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold
Enabling the A.I. era
Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors
MagnaChip offers 0.35 micron 700V ultra-high voltage process technology with process simplification

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Enabling the A.I. era
Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors
Global shipments of oxide TFT LCD mobile PC panels to grow 200% this year
Costs of 55-inch OLED TV display production catch up to LCD TV panels

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....