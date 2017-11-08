EUV leads the next generation litho race

BY ED KORCZYNSKI, Sr. Technical Editor

As previously reported by Solid State Technology, the eBeam Initiative recently reported the results of its lithography perceptions and mask-makers’ surveys. After the survey results were presented at the 2017 Photomask Technology Symposium, Aki Fujimura, CEO of D2S, the managing company sponsor of the eBeam Initiative, spoke with Solid State Technology about the survey results and current challenges in advanced lithography.

The Figure shows the consensus opinions of 75 luminaries from 40 companies who provided inputs to the perceptions survey regarding which Next-Generation Lithography (NGL) technologies will be used in volume manufacturing over the next few years. “We don’t want to interpret these data too much, but at the same time the information should be representative because people will be making business decisions based on this,” said Fujimura.

Screen Shot 2017-11-08 at 2.19.48 PM

Confidence in Extreme Ultra-Violet (EUV) lithography is now strong, with 79 percent of respondents predicting it will be used in HVM by the end of 2021, a huge increase from 33 percent just three years ago. Another indication of aggregate confidence in EUVL technology readiness is that only 7 percent of respondents thought that “actinic mask inspection” would never be used in manufacturing, significantly reduced from 22 percent just last year.

Asking luminaries is very meaningful, and obviously the answers are highly correlated with where the industry will be spending on technologies,” explained Fujimura.

“The predictability of these sorts of things is very high. In particular in an industry with confidentiality issue, what people ‘think’ is going to happen typically reflects what they know but cannot say.”

Fujimura sees EUVL technology receiving most of the investment for next-generation lithography (NGL), “Because EUV is a universal technology. Whether you’re a memory or logic maker it’s useful for all applications. Whereas nano- imprint is only useful for defect-resistant designs like memory.”

Vivek Bakshi’s recent blog post details the current status of EUVL technology evolution. With practical limits on the source-power, many organization are looking at ways to increase the sensitivity of photoresist so as to increases the throughput of EUVL processes. Unfortunately, the physics and chemistry of photoresists means that there are inherent trade- offs between the best Resolution and Line-width-roughness (LWR) and Sensitivity, termed the “RLS triangle”.

Mask-making metrics

The business dynamics of making photomasks provides leading indicators of the IC fab industry’s technology direc- tions. A lot of work has been devoted to keeping mask write times consistent compared with last year, while the average complexity of masks continues to increase with Reticle Enhancement Technologies (RET) to extend the resolution of optical lithography. Even with write times equal, the average mask turn-around time (TAT) is significantly greater for more critical layers, approaching 12 days for 7nm- to 10nm-node masks.

“A lot of the increase in mask TAT is coming from the data-preparation time,” explained Fujimura. “This is important for the economics and the logistics of mask shops.” The weighted average of mask data preparation time reported in the survey is significantly greater for finer masks, exceeding 21 hours for 7nm- to 10nm-nodes. Data per mask continues to increase; the most dense mask now averages 0.94 TB, and the most dense mask single mask takes 2.2 TB.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Temperature impact on UHP pressure transducer performance
The intelligence that leads to artificial intelligence
How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?
Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm
Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators and discretes climb
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced
Leti joins DARPA-funded consortium to develop implantable device for restoring vision
Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces shield gate technology generation 2 100V 3.6mOhm MOSFET
Advanced wireless-charging chip from STMicroelectronics enables faster charging of smartphones and tablets

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces shield gate technology generation 2 100V 3.6mOhm MOSFET
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021
EUV leads the next generation litho race

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces shield gate technology generation 2 100V 3.6mOhm MOSFET
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021
A*STAR IME's new multi-chip FOWLP development line to drive innovation and growth in semiconductor industry
DARPA's new initiative

MEMS ARTICLES

Leti joins DARPA-funded consortium to develop implantable device for restoring vision
Advanced wireless-charging chip from STMicroelectronics enables faster charging of smartphones and tablets
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021
Enabling the A.I. era

LEDS ARTICLES

Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold
Enabling the A.I. era
Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors
MagnaChip offers 0.35 micron 700V ultra-high voltage process technology with process simplification

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Enabling the A.I. era
Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors
Global shipments of oxide TFT LCD mobile PC panels to grow 200% this year
Costs of 55-inch OLED TV display production catch up to LCD TV panels

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....