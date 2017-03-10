First SEMICON Europa opens this year in co-location with productronica

SEMICON Europa 2017 will take place in Munich from 14 to 17 November, co-located with productronica. Consistent with SEMI’s theme “Connect, Collaborate, and Innovate,” co-locating SEMICON Europa with productronica gathers the full span of electronics manufacturing and end-products, creating the largest European electronics platform ever. More than 400 exhibitors will present their products and innovations at SEMICON Europa 2017. Over 40,000 attendees are expected at the co-located events.

After a period of slow growth, Europe’s semiconductor manufacturers are investing in new construction of 300mm fabs in Germany, Italy and France. Four semiconductor and MEMS manufacturers have announced investments in Europe totaling more than $10 billion. Bosch will build a new fab in Dresden; ST Microelectronics is planning two new 300mm fabs in Agrate and Crolles; and GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Infineon plan to expand their production capacity.

“The global industry will invest more than US$100 billion in equipment and materials this year. Forecasts for 2017 also predict that semiconductor manufacturers worldwide will exceed $400 billion in revenue ─ a new record,” says Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI.  “An unprecedented number of new inflections and applications will broadly expand the digital economy and drive increasing silicon content — in areas including IoT, assisted driving in automotive, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, and 5G. Assuming an average 7 percent CAGR, global chip sales could approach $1 trillion by 2030, and equipment and materials spending could similarly grow to nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars.”

The market segments in which European companies hold strong market positions also shape the conference program of SEMICON Europa 2017. More than 250 presentations, 50 conferences and high-caliber discussions provide an overview of current trends. Key issues this year include: materials, semiconductor manufacturing, advanced packaging, MEMS/sensors, power electronics, flexible and printed electronics. The focus is also on important applications such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), smart manufacturing (“Industry 4.0″), automotive electronics and medical technology.

The Opening Ceremony will include a welcome speech by Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI,followed by Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe, plus four keynotes:

  • Bosch Sensortec: Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO, on how environmental sensing can contribute to a better quality of life in the context of the IoT
  • Rinspeed Inc.: Frank M. Rinderknecht, founder and CEO, on how to create innovative technologies, materials and mobility means of tomorrow
  • SOITEC: Carlos Mazure, CTO, executive VP, on contributions and benefits of engineered substrates solutions and thin-layer transfer technologies, focusing on applications in the smart space
  • TSMC Europe: Maria Marced, president, on opportunities for new business models to apply in the Smart City

On the exhibition show floor, the TechARENA free sessions are a highlight with the SEMI China Innovation and Investment Forum and the INNOVATION VILLAGE.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Transfer technique produces wearable gallium nitride gas sensors
Temperature impact on UHP pressure transducer performance
The intelligence that leads to artificial intelligence
How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?
Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm
Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators and discretes climb

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Gigaphoton announces new roadmap for DUV light source
SUNY Poly, IBM celebrates 20th anniversary of copper interconnects during Albany nanotechnology symposium
Leti announces FED4SAE project to accelerate European cyber-physical system solutions to market
First SEMICON Europa opens this year in co-location with productronica
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Fudan team to deliver next generation dual interface smart card

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Gigaphoton announces new roadmap for DUV light source
SUNY Poly, IBM celebrates 20th anniversary of copper interconnects during Albany nanotechnology symposium
First SEMICON Europa opens this year in co-location with productronica
GLOBALFOUNDRIES, Fudan team to deliver next generation dual interface smart card

PACKAGING ARTICLES

First SEMICON Europa opens this year in co-location with productronica
Leti demonstrates world's first 300mm wafer-to-wafer direct hybrid bonding with 1-micron pitch
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces shield gate technology generation 2 100V 3.6mOhm MOSFET
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021

MEMS ARTICLES

Leti announces FED4SAE project to accelerate European cyber-physical system solutions to market
First SEMICON Europa opens this year in co-location with productronica
Magnetic sensor industry is moving into a consolidation phase
Improving sensor accuracy to prevent electrical grid overload

LEDS ARTICLES

SunLike series LEDs from Seoul Semiconductor deliver natural spectrum human-centric lighting sources
The next generation of power electronics? Gallium nitride doped with beryllium
Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold
Enabling the A.I. era

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Enabling the A.I. era
Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors
Global shipments of oxide TFT LCD mobile PC panels to grow 200% this year
Costs of 55-inch OLED TV display production catch up to LCD TV panels

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....