Kateeva names Dr. Homer Antoniadis as Executive Vice President of Technology

Kateeva, a developer of OLED production equipment solutions, today appointed Dr. Homer Antoniadis to the newly created role of Executive Vice President of Technology. With decades of technical and executive leadership in OLED displays and printed electronics, Dr. Antoniadis will drive the company’s technology development programs, and help customers optimize Kateeva’s YIELDjet systems for their OLED mass-production lines.

“Homer is among the early pioneers that brought OLED-enabled products into the mainstream,” said Kateeva’s President and COO, Dr. Conor Madigan. “A skilled technologist, he is particularly knowledgeable in OLED and printed electronics, with a talent for developing and productizing breakthrough technologies. His technical expertise will help us continue driving forward our applications programs in thin film encapsulation and RGB pixel deposition, and his broad technology vision will help ensure that Kateeva’s existing and new applications pipeline remains robust and focused on meeting our customers’ current and future needs. We’re thrilled to welcome Homer on board.”

“At Kateeva, I can fulfill my ambition to proliferate OLED technology while working with extraordinarily talented technologists,” said Dr. Antoniadis. “I’m excited to take a leadership role at the company.”

Dr. Antoniadis joins Kateeva from DuPont Silicon Valley Technology Center, where he served as CTO of the DuPont Photovoltaic Solutions Group following the company’s acquisition of Innovalight in 2011. Previously, he was CTO and VP of Engineering at Innovalight, a developer of silicon inks for the photovoltaic industry.

Before Innovalight, he held positions with Osram Opto Semiconductors, Hewlett-Packard Labs, and Xerox. At Osram, he led the worldwide OLED product development efforts, bringing a variety of display products from  R&D through engineering and into production. In addition, he raised funds and directed the company’s Department of Energy (DOE) Lighting Award program. Prior to Osram, he steered HP Labs’ OLED program to accomplishments that earned international recognition.

Widely recognized as an authority in the OLED and photovoltaics fields, Dr. Antoniadis is a frequent lecturer and conference chair at leading industry events. He served on the board of the International Photovoltaic Quality Assurance Task Force, as well as the PV Cell Tech Conference. In 2016, he was appointed to the National Research Energy Laboratory (NREL) External Advisory Council, and in March 2017, he was awarded the title of NextFlex Fellow.

Dr. Antoniadis has more than 70 publications in OLED displays, polymer materials, crystalline and amorphous silicon photovoltaics, and is a named inventor on more than 30 issued U.S. patents.

A native of Greece, he received his B.S. in physics from Ioannina University in Greece, and his M.S. and Ph.D. in physics from Syracuse University.

YIELDjet is a trademark of Kateeva, Inc.

