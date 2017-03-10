Kyma demonstrates high quality 200mm diameter GaN on QST templates

Kyma Technologies, Inc., a developer of advanced wide bandgap semiconductor materials technologies, announced it has used its new K200 hydride vapor phase epitaxy (HVPE) growth tool to produce high quality 200mm diameter HVPE GaN on QST (QROMIS Substrate Technology) templates.

Today’s announcement of Kyma’s development of 200mm diameter GaN on QST templates follows its announcement in 2016 of its demonstration of 150mm diameter GaN on QST templates in partnership with QROMIS, Inc. (formerly Quora Technology, Inc.) and its recent announcement of the commissioning of Kyma’s K200 HVPE growth tool.

200-mm GaN on QSTÂ® Template

Pictured is one of the demonstrated 200mm diameter HVPE GaN on QST templates which consists of 10 microns of HVPE GaN grown on a 5 micron MOCVD GaN on QST wafer provided by QROMIS, Inc. X-ray diffraction rocking curve linewidths for the templates fall in the range of 250 and 330 arc-sec for the symmetric {002) and asymmetric {102} XRD peaks, respectively, which is consistent with high structural quality. Low wafer bow (~50 microns) and smooth surface morphology suggest these materials should support high performance device manufacturing.

Kyma’s newly constructed K200 HVPE tool represents a first for the industry and was designed by Kyma engineers to enable uniform and rapid growth of high quality GaN on a number of different substrates.

Keith Evans, President & CEO, commented, “We have successfully transferred the process for making high quality GaN to our K200 HVPE tool. The structural quality of the GaN produced on QROMIS’ QST substrate is excellent. We are currently engaging with customers interested in large diameter GaN on QST templates.”

Kyma and Qromis are partnered for this work under a Kyma-led US DOE Phase IIB SBIR with award number DE-SC0009653.

QROMIS recently began manufacturing 200-mm QST substrates and GaN-on-QST wafers using its foundry partner Vanguard International Semiconductor (VIS). VIS is planning to offer GaN power device manufacturing services on 8-inch diameter QST platform in 2018.

QROMIS co-founder & CEO Cem Basceri added, “QROMIS’ CMOS fab-friendly 200-mm diameter QST substrates and GaN-on-QST wafers represent a disruptive technology, enabling GaN epitaxy from a few microns to hundreds of microns for GaN power applications ranging from 100V to 1,500V or beyond in lateral, quasi vertical or vertical device forms, and device manufacturing on the same 8-inch or 12-inch diameter platform at Si power device cost. Kyma’s K200 HVPE technology represent an important value-add to QST-based GaN power device manufacturing by enabling the low cost deposition of a thicker and lower defect density GaN surface than is practically achievable using MOCVD growth alone.”

Kyma is also teamed with a semiconductor equipment OEM to manufacture K200 HVPE tools for customers who prefer to bring Kyma’s HVPE GaN growth process in-house.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?
Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm
Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators and discretes climb
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Kyma demonstrates high quality 200mm diameter GaN on QST templates
2017 sees advances in connected devices, memory
Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors
SEMI announces venue and program for Industry Strategy Symposium 2018
How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Kyma demonstrates high quality 200mm diameter GaN on QST templates
2017 sees advances in connected devices, memory
SEMI announces venue and program for Industry Strategy Symposium 2018
How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?

PACKAGING ARTICLES

2017 sees advances in connected devices, memory
How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?
Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm
NXP and Chongqing establish center for automotive electronics applications development in China

MEMS ARTICLES

2017 sees advances in connected devices, memory
SEMI announces venue and program for Industry Strategy Symposium 2018
MEMS & sensors safeguard autonomous cars, boost agricultural productivity and anticipate needs
NXP and Chongqing establish center for automotive electronics applications development in China

LEDS ARTICLES

Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors
MagnaChip offers 0.35 micron 700V ultra-high voltage process technology with process simplification
Veeco and ALLOS demonstrate 200mm GaN-on-Si performance to enable micro-LED adoption
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators and discretes climb

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors
Global shipments of oxide TFT LCD mobile PC panels to grow 200% this year
Costs of 55-inch OLED TV display production catch up to LCD TV panels
IPS display adoption in notebook PCs continues to increase

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....