MagnaChip offers 0.35 micron 700V ultra-high voltage process technology with process simplification

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation(NYSE: MX), a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products, announced today it now offers a 0.35 micron 700V Ultra-High Voltage process technology (UHV) that reduces mask counts, manufacturing time and cost for power-related AC-DC products. This UHV process technology offers 700V nLDMOS, 700V JFET, and 5.5V CMOS devices that are suitable for manufacturing AC-DC converter ICs and LED driver ICs.

The demand for AC-powered products in home appliances continues to increase, creating the need for highly efficient and cost-competitive AC-DC converter ICs, AC-DC chargers and LED driver ICs. MagnaChip’s 0.35 micron 700V UHV process technology is a suitable match to manufacture these types of power-related products.

MagnaChip provides various types of UHV technology to meet the diverse demands of the customers. HP35ULB700, the newly developed UHV process, eliminates five photolithography steps through process simplification compared with MagnaChip’s previous generation of UHV technology, making it possible to reduce manufacturing cost and to accelerate the time to market. Among the devices offered in HP35ULB700 are 700V low Ron nLDMOS, 500V nLDMOS, 700V JFET, 5.5V CMOS, BJT, 700V resistor, BP cap, and MIM and fuse. All these devices enable the integrated solution of AC-DC converter ICs and LED driver ICs. The 700V low Ron nLDMOS devices offer improved specific-on-resistance of 150 mohm·cm2. In addition, the devices enable various design schemes, including the possibility to separate or connect the source and the bulk in nLDMOS.

YJ Kim, MagnaChip’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our 0.35 micron 700V UHV technology provides our foundry customers with a high-performance, highly efficient manufacturing process for AC-DC converter ICs and LED driver ICs for various LED lighting applications.” Mr. Kim added, “To meet the diverse customer requirements, MagnaChip will continue to develop new UHV technologies such as customer-specific UHV processes with additional option devices.”