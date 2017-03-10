Marvell Semiconductor president and CEO Matt Murphy elected chair of SIA

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced the SIA Board of Directors has elected Matt Murphy, president and CEO of Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVL), as its 2018 Chair and Sanjay Mehrotra, president and CEO of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), as its 2018 Vice Chair.

SIA Matt Murphy headshot

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Matt Murphy as SIA’s 2018 Chair and Sanjay Mehrotra as SIA’s Vice Chair,” said John Neuffer, SIA President and CEO. “Matt is a strong leader, an industry veteran, and an outstanding champion for SIA and our industry. An engineer by trade, Sanjay is a mainstay in our industry and a respected voice on semiconductor technology. Together, their skills and accomplishments will be a major asset to advancing SIA’s priorities in Washingtonand around the world.”

Murphy has led Marvell since joining the company in July 2016, and serves as a member of the company’s board of directors. Since that time, he has led the company’s turnaround and reestablished Marvell as a leading innovator in storage and networking technology.

Prior to joining Marvell, Murphy spent over two decades at Maxim Integrated, most recently as Executive Vice President of Business Units and Sales & Marketing, overseeing all product development and go-to-market activities. Previously, Murphy managed the company’s Communications & Automotive Solutions Group, led Worldwide Sales & Marketing, and served in a range of other business unit management positions.

“Few technologies have impacted the modern world more than semiconductors, and we’re now entering an era that promises even greater change,” said Murphy. “However, progress isn’t guaranteed unless the United States does more to support research, boost competitiveness, and promote global trade. As 2018 SIA Chair, I look forward to working with my colleagues to champion these priorities.”

Mehrotra joined Micron in May 2017, after a long and distinguished career at SanDisk Corporation where he led the company from a start-up in 1988 until its eventual sale in 2016. In addition to being a SanDisk co-founder, Mr. Mehrotra served as its President and CEO from 2011 to 2016, overseeing its growth to a Fortune 500 company.

Prior to SanDisk, Mr. Mehrotra held design engineering positions at Integrated Device Technology, Inc., SEEQ Technology and Intel Corporation. Mehrotra earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and computer science from the University of California, Berkeley. He holds more than 70 patents and has published articles on nonvolatile memory design and flash memory systems.

“Semiconductor technology has revolutionized our society and transformed our economy,” said Mehrotra. “The success of our industry is driven, in part, by our unity of purpose. Working together through SIA, we can ensure continued U.S. leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, design, and research. I look forward to helping lead that effort as 2018 SIA Vice Chair.”

