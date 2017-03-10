Micron appoints Derek Dicker as Storage Business Unit vice president and general manager

Micron Technology Inc. (Nasdaq:MU) today announced that the company has appointed Derek Dicker as vice president and general manager of the Storage Business Unit.

In this role, Dicker will be responsible for leading and expanding Micron’s solid-state storage business. This includes building world-class storage solutions to address the growing opportunity in large market segments like cloud, enterprise and client computing. He will report to Sumit Sadana, Micron’s executive vice president and chief business officer.

Dicker has 20 years of experience in the semiconductor industry, including sales, marketing and executive roles at Intel, IDT, PMC-Sierra and Microsemi Corporation. Most recently, he served as vice president and business unit manager of performance storage at Microsemi, where he led a global organization and drove all general management functions.

“Derek’s deep technical expertise and experience in the storage industry make him the ideal choice to lead our storage business,” Sadana said. “His strategic mindset, coupled with his outstanding track record of business leadership, will help us fully capitalize on our leading-edge NAND technologies and solutions.”

Dicker holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from the University of California, Los Angeles.

 

