North American semiconductor equipment industry posts October 2017 billings

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted $2.02 billion in billings worldwide in October 2017 (three-month average basis), according to the October Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report published today by SEMI.

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in October 2017 was $2.02 billion.The billings figure is 1.8 percent lower than the final September 2017 level of $2.05 billion, and is 23.7 percent higher than the October 2016 billings level of $1.63 billion.

“Equipment billings dipped in October, the fourth consecutive monthly decline during this record spending year,” said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “In spite of this seasonal weakness, we expect equipment spending to increase by 30 percent or more this year and are positive about growth in 2018.”

The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.

Billings

(3-mo. avg) Year-Over-Year May 2017 $2,270.5 41.8% June 2017 $2,300.3 34.1% July 2017 $2,269.7 32.9% August 2017 $2,181.8 27.7% September 2017 (final) $2,054.8 37.6% October 2017 (prelim) $2,017.0 23.7%