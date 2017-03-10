NXP and Chongqing establish center for automotive electronics applications development in China

NXP Semiconductors, Chongqing Economic and Information Technology Commission, and Chongqing Laingian New Area Administrative Committee have signed an agreement to establish the NXP China Applications Development Center for Auto Electronics. The center will help China’s domestic carmakers quickly gain the needed knowledge and expertise to build Electronic Control Units (ECUs) using NXP solutions.

Chongqing, a mega city with more than 30 million inhabitants located in the eastern part of China, plays a vital role in China’s modern automobile industry. As the country’s largest automobile production base with 14 vehicle manufacturers, Chongqing has identified automotive growth as a key strategic pillar and seeks to build its strength and competitive edge by expanding its semiconductor capabilities.

NXP has partnered with the Chongqing Economic and Information Technology Commission and the Chongqing Laingian New Area Administrative Committee to drive more automotive industry growth with the new applications development center. The facility, staffed with NXP automotive experts, provides a tight link to local automotive teams that will bring their products, reference designs and application support needs for consultation.

The agreement outlines a 15-year minimum window of commitment, the hiring of 100 team members and massive joint investment to create rich conditions for growth. It also aims to increase tier one electronic capability and build and support infrastructure with an initial focus on microcontrollers.

About Chongqing and the Application Center

  • Chongqing plays a vital role in China’s modern automobile industry. It has the country’s largest automobile production base with 14 vehicle manufacturers.
  • It is the first R&D organization in Chongqing to focus on automotive semiconductors and four major applications in the automotive industry (traditional vehicle body, new energy, autonomous driving and intelligent networks).
  • Chongqing is developing an automotive electronics industry worth hundreds of billions of RMB and expanding the influence of the city’s innovation in the Chinese and global automotive market.

“It is the right time for NXP to establish the China Auto Electronics Application Development Center in Chongqing,” said Wu Cunrong, mayor of Chongqing. “Combining automotive and electronic information, the automotive electronics industry has a vast space for development. Chongqing is currently targeting global market demand and focusing on automotive electronics research and development in order to promote industrial transformation and upgrading. We hope that the Application Center will enhance the capability of Chongqing in auto electronics R&D, improve the industrial ecosystem and enhance the vitality of industrial development. I hope that the project can start construction as soon as possible, so that we can benefit from its research and development capacity.”

