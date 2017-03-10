Opening the Van der Waals’ sandwich

Eighty years after the theoretical prediction of the force required to overcome the van der Waals’ bonding between layers in a crystal, engineering researchers at Tohoku University have measured it directly. They report their results this week in the Journal of Applied Physics, from AIP Publishing.

In its proof-of-concept, the team also created more durable gallium selenide crystals. The accomplishment could advance the development of terahertz and spintronics technologies, used in a range of applications from medical imaging to quantum computers.

“This is the first time anyone has directly measured the van der Waals bonding force in the layers of a crystal,” Tadao Tanabe, one of the authors, said. “Even high school students know of this force, but in crystals it was very difficult to measure directly.”

Though considered promising for many technologies, the use of gallium selenide crystals has been hampered by the fact that they’re notoriously fragile. To make them stronger, Tanabe’s team, including Department of Materials Science colleague Yutaka Oyama, imagined growing crystals with small amounts of the selenium replaced with the rare element tellurium.

The researchers surmised that tellurium’s larger electron cloud would produce greater van der Waals’ forces between the crystal layers, strengthening the overall structure. Van der Waals’ are weak electric forces that attract atoms to one another through subtle shifts in the atom’s electron configurations.

The team grew and compared three different types of crystals: one pure gallium selenide, one with 0.6 percent tellurium and one with 10.6 percent tellurium. To test the effect on the tellurium on interlayer bonding, the team invented the equivalent of a crystal sandwich opener. Their system is able to measure with exquisite detail the tensile strength, the force required to pull the crystal until it breaks.

“The tensile testing system is very simple in some ways,” Tanabe said. “But it was very difficult to develop a way to identify the exact point at which the crystal broke.”

The crystals tested were about 3 millimeters in width, and only 1/5 of a millimeter thick, about half the thickness of a piece of standard printer paper. Each crystal is comprised of hundreds of individual layers.

The team used special double-sided tape on either side of a crystal to hold it between an anchored stage and a moveable one that could be pulled away slowly, at a rate of 50 millionths of a meter per second. “This enabled us to very precisely measure the interlayer force at which the crystal broke,” Tanabe said.

The researchers found that the interlayer van der Waals bonding in the tellurium-doped crystals was seven times stronger than in pure gallium selenide ones.

With the addition of tellurium, the soft and cleavable gallium selenide crystal becomes rigid by enhancement of the van der Waals’ bonding force, the authors report, paving the way for using this system to improve crystal-based technologies.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators and discretes climb
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
Sussex physicists have breakthrough on brittle smart phone screens
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018
GlobalFoundries' momentum in China
China IC industry outlook

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Xilinx announces appointment of two new directors
Opening the Van der Waals' sandwich
NREL, University of Washington scientists elevate quantum dot solar cell world record
Dialog Semiconductor announces completion of its acquisition of Silego Technology
Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Xilinx announces appointment of two new directors
Opening the Van der Waals' sandwich
NREL, University of Washington scientists elevate quantum dot solar cell world record
Dialog Semiconductor announces completion of its acquisition of Silego Technology

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales
Deep-depletion: A new concept for MOSFETs
NVIDIA, Taiwan's Ministry of Science and Technology to accelerate Taiwan AI revolution with NVIDIA AI computing platform
Wafer-level packaging device shipments to overtake flip chip tech in 2018

MEMS ARTICLES

Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales
SEMI FlexTech selects PARC to build ultrathin, flexible audio speaker
The MEMS packaging market is growing faster than the devices market itself
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators and discretes climb

LEDS ARTICLES

Veeco and ALLOS demonstrate 200mm GaN-on-Si performance to enable micro-LED adoption
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators and discretes climb
Power GaN: Everything is in place for volume production
Seoul Semiconductor's Horticultural Series LEDs deliver entire spectrum from UV-C to far-red

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

IPS display adoption in notebook PCs continues to increase
Veeco and ALLOS demonstrate 200mm GaN-on-Si performance to enable micro-LED adoption
Quantum dots visualize tiny vibrational resonances
TowerJazz and Yuanchen Microelectronics announce partnership for BSI manufacturing

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....
3D-Micromac launches the second generation of its high-performance microcell OTF laser systems
04/17/2017The high-performance production solution for Laser Contact Opening (LCO) of PERC solar cells achieves a th...