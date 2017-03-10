Orbotech’s SPTS Technologies chosen by Chengdu HiWafer Semiconductor Company for its new 6-Inch GaN on SiC manufacturing line

SPTS Technologies, an Orbotech company and a supplier of advanced wafer processing solutions for the global semiconductor and related industries, today announced it has won an order for its Omega plasma etch system from Chengdu HiWafer Semiconductor Co., Ltd (HiWafer), China’s first pure-wafer foundry, to establish their new gallium nitride (GaN) on silicon carbide (SiC) production line. SPTS’s Synapse and ICP process modules on an Omega c2L platform will etch SiC backside vias (BSV) and GaN epitaxial layers to manufacture high power radio frequency (RF) devices. The high rate Omega system was selected over the competition because the Synapse provided superior SiC etch rates while the ICP module delivered improved selectivity for GaN etch.

“HiWafer is already a well-established Chinese foundry producer of gallium arsenide based pHEMT and HBT RF devices currently used in 4G communication, and they are an early adopter of SiC and GaN materials for use in high-end RF devices that target the worldwide 5G protocol,” stated Kevin Crofton, President of SPTS Technologies and Corporate Executive Vice President at Orbotech. “This leadership position is important as Power and RF applications are high on the ‘Made in China 2025′ agenda for promoting domestic production of semiconductor devices, and companies like HiWafer are well-positioned to contribute to realizing this national initiative. Our leadership in high rate etching of SiC and other dielectric materials will support HiWafer to provide manufacturing solutions for the coming 5G wave.”

Mr. Nengwu Gao, General Manager of HiWafer, stated, “Orbotech’s SPTS Technologies is a recognized leader in compound wafer processing solutions to the global power and RF device industries. The addition of SPTS’s Omega plasma etch system gives us the tools to compete in GaN on SiC RF technology in telecoms and transportation applications, including railway systems. Acquiring this capability enables us to explore new applications and supports our ambitions to become a highly profitable and successful semiconductor foundry.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Will Samsung's 2017 semi capex deliver knockout blow to competition?
Transfer technique produces wearable gallium nitride gas sensors
Temperature impact on UHP pressure transducer performance
The intelligence that leads to artificial intelligence
How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?
Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm
Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Kateeva introduces the YIELDjet EXPLORE product family for OLED RGB pixel deposition
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts October 2017 billings
Orbotech's SPTS Technologies chosen by Chengdu HiWafer Semiconductor Company for its new 6-Inch GaN on SiC manufacturing line
Emmanuel Sabonnadiere named Leti CEO
Cadence appoints Anirudh Devgan as President

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

North American semiconductor equipment industry posts October 2017 billings
Orbotech's SPTS Technologies chosen by Chengdu HiWafer Semiconductor Company for its new 6-Inch GaN on SiC manufacturing line
Emmanuel Sabonnadiere named Leti CEO
Cadence appoints Anirudh Devgan as President

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Cadence appoints Anirudh Devgan as President
Broadcom completes acquisition of Brocade Communications Systems
Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in carbon nanotube interconnects
TEL NEXX modernizes shop floor data collection and quality control with InfinityQS ProFicient

MEMS ARTICLES

TEL NEXX modernizes shop floor data collection and quality control with InfinityQS ProFicient
SkyWater significantly expands pure-play technology foundry customer base
Electronics industry conference to debut in Kuala Lumpur
Leti announces FED4SAE project to accelerate European cyber-physical system solutions to market

LEDS ARTICLES

TEL NEXX modernizes shop floor data collection and quality control with InfinityQS ProFicient
The stacked color sensor
Seoul Semiconductor introduces an Acrich-based compact LED lriver with 5X the power density of conventional drivers
SunLike series LEDs from Seoul Semiconductor deliver natural spectrum human-centric lighting sources

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Kateeva introduces the YIELDjet EXPLORE product family for OLED RGB pixel deposition
Kateeva names Dr. Homer Antoniadis as Executive Vice President of Technology
Flexible AMOLED panel supply capacity to exceed demand by 44% in 2018
Japan issues landmark diamond semiconductor patent to AKHAN

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....