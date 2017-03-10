SEMI announces venue and program for Industry Strategy Symposium 2018

SEMI announced today that the Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS) 2018, will take place January 15-18 at Half Moon Bay’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel, with the theme “Smart, Intuitive & Connected: Semiconductor Devices Transforming the World.” ISS is the year’s first executive check-in, bringing together leading analysts, researchers, economists, and technologists for insights on the forces impacting the semiconductor industry. The annual symposium offers executives a unique platform for identifying growth opportunities and gaining industry intelligence to help them ensure that their business plans and forecasts are based on up-to-the-minute market conditions. Registration for ISS is now open .

Major developments are transforming the extended supply chain — artificial intelligence, intelligent vehicles, augmented and virtual reality, and limitless connectivity within the cloud. Through collaboration across an expanding ecosystem and advanced technical innovations, today’s electronics are incorporating features that defy convention, while constantly raising performance and lowering power consumption, with smaller footprints, reduced device sizes, and increasingly packaging heterogeneously integrated components.

The ISS 2018 will feature insightful keynote addresses, panel discussions, and presentations spanning four key session topics:

Economic Trends : Get an insider’s view from Alpha Capital Partners, BCA Research, Gartner, IHS Markit and SEMI.

: Get an insider’s view from and Market Perspective : Autonomous cars, virtual reality, and cloud connectivity — where’s the growth? Hear perspectives from Amazon Web Services, Mentor (a Siemens Business), Nissan Research Center Silicon Valley and Oculus.

: Autonomous cars, virtual reality, and cloud connectivity — where’s the growth? Hear perspectives from and Technology: Emerging applications and major advances in equipment, materials, design, and packaging. Get insights from executives at ASM, ASML, IC Knowledge, imec, Intel, and Versum Materials.

Emerging applications and major advances in equipment, materials, design, and packaging. Get insights from executives at and Societal Disruptions by Technology: Robotics, artificial intelligence, social media — hear from representatives of Accenture, IBM, McKinsey & Co., Tufts University and VLSI Research, among others.