Seoul Semiconductor introduces an Acrich-based compact LED lriver with 5X the power density of conventional drivers

Seoul Semiconductor has developed an ultra-compact LED driver series with a power density 5X higher than conventional LED drivers. Based on Seoul Semiconductor’s patented Acrich technology, the MicroDriver Series delivers more than 24W of output power with a power density of 20W/cubic inch cubic inch, compared to existing drivers at 3-5W/cubic inch. Measuring just 1.5″ x 1.1″ x 0.8″ (38mm x 28mm x 20.5mm), the MicroDriver is 80% smaller than conventional LED drivers, giving lighting designers the ability to develop ultra-thin and novel luminaires with flicker-free operation.

“The new MicroDriver Series LED drivers will have a significant impact on external converters, enabling lighting design engineers to dramatically reduce the size, weight and volume of their luminaires,” explained Keith Hopwood, executive vice-president at Seoul Semiconductor. “This breakthrough in size reduction for the MicroDriver Series is the result of the company’s continuing investment in Acrich high voltage LED technology, delivering benefits for customers in smaller size, increased efficiency and lower costs.”

The MicroDriver Series LED drivers are ideal for lighting designs such as wall sconces, vanity lights, downlights, and flush-mounted lighting fixture applications. The MicroDriver Series’ smaller size facilitates the conversion of these applications to LED light sources, which was not previously possible due to bulky conventional LED drivers, making halogen lamp replacement possible without the need for a large volume recess for the driver, or a reduction in light output.

The MicroDriver Series LED drivers are ideal for luminaire designs up to 2,400 lumens, and their compact size enables integration of the lighting control circuitry with the external converter. This gives lighting designers the capability to mount more light sources on the board or reduce the total size of the fixture and mounting plate.

The resulting decrease in the LED drivers’ physical size has significant business implications for the lighting industry, giving lighting designers the ability to shrink the size of light fixtures by as much as 20%, which reduces shipping and storage costs. Because conventional LED drivers are both heavy and bulky, they are typically shipped via sea freight from manufacturers in Asia to European and North American fixture companies, with transit times up to six weeks. The MicroDriver Series LED drivers are small and lightweight enough to make airfreight practical and economical, reducing lead time and streamlining the overall supply chain.

The MicroDriver Series is rated to IP66, and is available in 10 models, rated for 8 – 24W in 120V or 230V versions, for LED assemblies from 900-2400 lumens. The drivers are CE recognized, provide flicker-free operation for phase-cut dimmers, and are compliant to California Title 24, enabling lighting designers to meet the most challenging design requirements, including low flicker, high power factor, Class B EMI and 2.5kV surge.