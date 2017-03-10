Seoul Semiconductor introduces an Acrich-based compact LED lriver with 5X the power density of conventional drivers

Seoul Semiconductor has developed an ultra-compact LED driver series with a power density 5X higher than conventional LED drivers. Based on Seoul Semiconductor’s patented Acrich technology, the MicroDriver Series delivers more than 24W of output power with a power density of 20W/cubic inch cubic inch, compared to existing drivers at 3-5W/cubic inch. Measuring just 1.5″ x 1.1″ x 0.8″ (38mm x 28mm x 20.5mm), the MicroDriver is 80% smaller than conventional LED drivers, giving lighting designers the ability to develop ultra-thin and novel luminaires with flicker-free operation.

“The new MicroDriver Series LED drivers will have a significant impact on external converters, enabling lighting design engineers to dramatically reduce the size, weight and volume of their luminaires,” explained Keith Hopwood, executive vice-president at Seoul Semiconductor. “This breakthrough in size reduction for the MicroDriver Series is the result of the company’s continuing investment in Acrich high voltage LED technology, delivering benefits for customers in smaller size, increased efficiency and lower costs.”

The MicroDriver Series LED drivers are ideal for lighting designs such as wall sconces, vanity lights, downlights, and flush-mounted lighting fixture applications. The MicroDriver Series’ smaller size facilitates the conversion of these applications to LED light sources, which was not previously possible due to bulky conventional LED drivers, making halogen lamp replacement possible without the need for a large volume recess for the driver, or a reduction in light output.

The MicroDriver Series LED drivers are ideal for luminaire designs up to 2,400 lumens, and their compact size enables integration of the lighting control circuitry with the external converter. This gives lighting designers the capability to mount more light sources on the board or reduce the total size of the fixture and mounting plate.

The resulting decrease in the LED drivers’ physical size has significant business implications for the lighting industry, giving lighting designers the ability to shrink the size of light fixtures by as much as 20%, which reduces shipping and storage costs. Because conventional LED drivers are both heavy and bulky, they are typically shipped via sea freight from manufacturers in Asia to European and North American fixture companies, with transit times up to six weeks. The MicroDriver Series LED drivers are small and lightweight enough to make airfreight practical and economical, reducing lead time and streamlining the overall supply chain.

The MicroDriver Series is rated to IP66, and is available in 10 models, rated for 8 – 24W in 120V or 230V versions, for LED assemblies from 900-2400 lumens. The drivers are CE recognized, provide flicker-free operation for phase-cut dimmers, and are compliant to California Title 24, enabling lighting designers to meet the most challenging design requirements, including low flicker, high power factor, Class B EMI and 2.5kV surge.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Will Samsung's 2017 semi capex deliver knockout blow to competition?
Transfer technique produces wearable gallium nitride gas sensors
Temperature impact on UHP pressure transducer performance
The intelligence that leads to artificial intelligence
How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?
Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm
Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Japan issues landmark diamond semiconductor patent to AKHAN
Electronics industry conference to debut in Kuala Lumpur
Seoul Semiconductor introduces an Acrich-based compact LED lriver with 5X the power density of conventional drivers
Will Samsung's 2017 semi capex deliver knockout blow to competition?
Gigaphoton announces new roadmap for DUV light source

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Japan issues landmark diamond semiconductor patent to AKHAN
Electronics industry conference to debut in Kuala Lumpur
Will Samsung's 2017 semi capex deliver knockout blow to competition?
Gigaphoton announces new roadmap for DUV light source

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Electronics industry conference to debut in Kuala Lumpur
Will Samsung's 2017 semi capex deliver knockout blow to competition?
First SEMICON Europa opens this year in co-location with productronica
Leti demonstrates world's first 300mm wafer-to-wafer direct hybrid bonding with 1-micron pitch

MEMS ARTICLES

Electronics industry conference to debut in Kuala Lumpur
Leti announces FED4SAE project to accelerate European cyber-physical system solutions to market
First SEMICON Europa opens this year in co-location with productronica
Magnetic sensor industry is moving into a consolidation phase

LEDS ARTICLES

Seoul Semiconductor introduces an Acrich-based compact LED lriver with 5X the power density of conventional drivers
SunLike series LEDs from Seoul Semiconductor deliver natural spectrum human-centric lighting sources
The next generation of power electronics? Gallium nitride doped with beryllium
Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Japan issues landmark diamond semiconductor patent to AKHAN
Electronics industry conference to debut in Kuala Lumpur
Enabling the A.I. era
Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....