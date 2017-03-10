SUNY Poly, IBM celebrates 20th anniversary of copper interconnects during Albany nanotechnology symposium

SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) is hosting the 11th IEEE Nanotechnology Symposium at its world-class Albany NanoTech Complex on Wednesday, November 15, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with support from sponsors IEEE and the Electron Devices Society, as well as from donors IBM and GlobalFoundries.

The symposium will feature keynotes and presentations on topics from computational health, silicon photonics, spintronics, and packaging to advances in quantum computing devices and architecture. In addition, a number of technical leaders will be recognized with awards for their contributions toward the introduction of copper (Cu) interconnects to the semiconductor industry, including Dr. Dan Edelstein, IBM Fellow and one of the pioneers of this advancement.

In addition to the award recipients from IBM and GlobalFoundries, guests of honor include:

(Vice President, Semiconductor Technology Research, IBM); Bahgat Sammakia (Interim President, SUNY Poly);

(Executive Director, Columbia Nano Initiative, Columbia University); and Kang-ill Seo (Vice President, R & D, Samsung Semiconductor Inc.).

A link to more information about the symposium, as well as an agenda, can be found here: http://albanynanotechnology.org/