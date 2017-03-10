The next generation of power electronics? Gallium nitride doped with beryllium

The trick is to be able to use beryllium atoms in gallium nitride. Gallium nitride is a compound widely used in semiconductors in consumer electronics from LED lights to game consoles. To be useful in devices that need to process considerably more energy than in your everyday home entertainment, though, gallium nitride needs to be manipulated in new ways on the atomic level.

“There is growing demand for semiconducting gallium nitride in the power electronics industry. To make electronic devices that can process the amounts of power required in, say, electric cars, we need structures based on large-area semi-insulating semiconductors with properties that allow minimising power loss and can dissipate heat efficiently. To achieve this, adding beryllium into gallium nitride – or ‘doping’ it – shows great promise,” explains Professor Filip Tuomisto from Aalto University.

Sample chamber of the positron accelerator. Credit: Hanna Koikkalainen

Sample chamber of the positron accelerator. Credit: Hanna Koikkalainen

Experiments with beryllium doping were conducted in the late 1990s in the hope that beryllium would prove more efficient as a doping agent than the prevailing magnesium used in LED lights. The work proved unsuccessful, however, and research on beryllium was largely discarded.

Working with scientists in Texas and Warsaw, researchers at Aalto University have now managed to show – thanks to advances in computer modelling and experimental techniques – that beryllium can actually perform useful functions in gallium nitride. The article published in Physical Review Letters shows that depending on whether the material is heated or cooled, beryllium atoms will switch positions, changing their nature of either donating or accepting electrons. “Our results provide valuable knowledge for experimental scientists about the fundamentals of how beryllium changes its behaviour during the manufacturing process. During it – while being subjected to high temperatures – the doped compound functions very differently than the end result,” describes Tuomisto.

If the beryllium-doped gallium nitride structures and their electronic properties can be fully controlled, power electronics could move to a whole new realm of energy efficiency.

“The magnitude of the change in energy efficiency could as be similar as when we moved to LED lights from traditional incandescent light bulbs. It could be possible to cut down the global power consumption by up to ten per cent by cutting the energy losses in power distribution systems,” says Tuomisto.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Transfer technique produces wearable gallium nitride gas sensors
Temperature impact on UHP pressure transducer performance
The intelligence that leads to artificial intelligence
How to solve the BEOL RC delay problem?
Broadcom proposes to acquire Qualcomm
Global semiconductor industry posts highest-ever quarterly sales
Optoelectronics, sensors/actuators and discretes climb

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

U.S. semiconductor chemical suppliers lost market share over past decade
An interview with Bosch Sensortec CEO: IoT, environmental sensing and value chain
Transfer technique produces wearable gallium nitride gas sensors
The next generation of power electronics? Gallium nitride doped with beryllium
2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

U.S. semiconductor chemical suppliers lost market share over past decade
An interview with Bosch Sensortec CEO: IoT, environmental sensing and value chain
Transfer technique produces wearable gallium nitride gas sensors
2017 Global Semiconductor Alliance Award nominees announced

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor announces shield gate technology generation 2 100V 3.6mOhm MOSFET
Automotive electronic systems growth strongest through 2021
A*STAR IME's new multi-chip FOWLP development line to drive innovation and growth in semiconductor industry
DARPA's new initiative

MEMS ARTICLES

An interview with Bosch Sensortec CEO: IoT, environmental sensing and value chain
Transfer technique produces wearable gallium nitride gas sensors
Leti joins DARPA-funded consortium to develop implantable device for restoring vision
Advanced wireless-charging chip from STMicroelectronics enables faster charging of smartphones and tablets

LEDS ARTICLES

The next generation of power electronics? Gallium nitride doped with beryllium
Tech increases microfluidic research data output 100-fold
Enabling the A.I. era
Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Enabling the A.I. era
Pixelligent Technologies appoints Alain Harrus and Gene Banucci to its Board of Directors
Global shipments of oxide TFT LCD mobile PC panels to grow 200% this year
Costs of 55-inch OLED TV display production catch up to LCD TV panels

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....