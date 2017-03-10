U.S. semiconductor chemical suppliers lost market share over past decade

U.S. semiconductor chemical suppliers lost market share to Japanese and European competitors in every major segment over the past decade, according to the report entitled “Chemicals and Materials for Sub-100 nm IC Manufacturing,” recently published by The Information Network (www.theinformationnet.com), a New Tripoli, PA-based market research company.

“Despite a shift in semiconductor manufacturing from the U.S. to Japan, to Korea, and then to China, the chemical supply chain is still dominated by U.S., Japanese, and European chemical companies,” noted Dr. Robert Castellano, president of The Information Network.

Within this supply chain, U.S. chemical manufacturers lost market share in every major chemical sector over the past decade, according to The Information Network’s report. Specific details for the top three suppliers in each of the sectors are listed in the table below:

The first sector is one of the more interesting, because GlobalWafers, a Taiwanese company, acquired SunEdison in late 2016 making it the first company to break into the top three that wasn’t from headquartered in the U.S., Japan, or Europe,” added Dr. Castellano.

According to the report, the company held a 13.5% share in 2004 (when it was called MEMC) but it dropped to 10.1% in 2016 (when it was called SunEdison).

In each of the other sectors, the U.S. company dropped in market share. In the liquid chemicals sector, KMG Chemicals dropped from first place to third place, but gained market share because of its acquisition of OM Chemicals in 2014.