A diamond as the steppingstone to new materials, using plasma physics technology

University of Alabama at Birmingham physicists have taken the first step in a five-year effort to create novel compounds that surpass diamonds in heat resistance and nearly rival them in hardness.

They are supported by a five-year, $20 million National Science Foundation award to create new materials and improve technologies using the fourth state of matter — plasma.

Plasma — unlike the other three states of matter, solid, liquid and gas — does not exist naturally on Earth. This ionized gaseous substance can be made by heating neutral gases. In the lab, Yogesh Vohra, a professor and university scholar in the UAB Department of Physics, uses plasma to create thin diamonds film. Such films have many potential uses, such as coatings to make artificial joints long-lasting or to maintain the sharpness of cutting tools, developing sensors for extreme environments or creating new super-hard materials.

To make a diamond film, Vohra and colleagues stream a mix of gases into a vacuum chamber, heating them with microwaves to create plasma. The low pressure in the chamber is equivalent to the atmosphere 14 miles above the Earth’s surface. After four hours, the vapor has deposited a thin diamond film on its target.

In a paper in the journal Materials, Vohra and colleagues in the UAB College of Arts and Sciences investigated how the addition of boron, while making a diamond film, changed properties of the diamond material.

It was already known that, if the gases are a mix of methane and hydrogen, the researchers get a microcrystalline diamond film made up of many tiny diamond crystals that average about 800 nanometers in size. If nitrogen is added to that gas mixture, the researchers get nanostructured diamond, made up of extremely tiny diamond crystals averaging just 60 nanometers in size.

In the present study, the Vohra team added boron, in the form of diborane, or B2H6, to the hydrogen/methane/nitrogen feed gas and found surprising results. The grain size in the diamond film abruptly increased from the 60-nanometer, nanostructured size seen with the hydrogen/methane/nitrogen feed gas to an 800-nanometer, microcrystalline size. Furthermore, this change occurred with just minute amounts of diborane, only 170 parts per million in the plasma.

Using optical emission spectroscopy and varying the amounts of diborane in the feed gas, Vohra’s group found that the diborane decreases the amounts of carbon-nitrogen radicals in the plasma. Thus, Vohra said, “our study has clearly identified the role of carbon-nitrogen species in the synthesis of nanostructured diamond and suppression of carbon-nitrogen species by addition of boron to the plasma.”

Since the addition of boron can also change the diamond film from a nonconductor into a semiconductor, the UAB results offer a new control of both diamond film grain size and electrical properties for various applications.

Over the next several years, Vohra and colleagues will probe the use of the microwave plasma chemical vapor deposition process to make thin films of boron carbides, boron nitrides and carbon-boron-nitrogen compounds, looking for compounds that survive heat better than diamonds and also have a diamond-like hardness. In the presence of oxygen, diamonds start to burn at about 1,100 degrees Fahrenheit.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications
Broad 3Q 2017 growth - Both globally and in Europe
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

National Academy of Inventors announces SUNY Poly professor Dr. Bin Yu selected as 2017 NAI Fellow
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
EVG installs low-temp plasma activation system at the University of Tokyo
Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators
A diamond as the steppingstone to new materials, using plasma physics technology

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

National Academy of Inventors announces SUNY Poly professor Dr. Bin Yu selected as 2017 NAI Fellow
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
EVG installs low-temp plasma activation system at the University of Tokyo
A diamond as the steppingstone to new materials, using plasma physics technology

PACKAGING ARTICLES

$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
EVG installs low-temp plasma activation system at the University of Tokyo
Leti develops world's first micro-coolers for CERN particle detectors
Leti memory breakthrough point way to significant improvements in SoC memories

MEMS ARTICLES

$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators
IBM's Khare on A.I.
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond

LEDS ARTICLES

AMEC wins injunction in patent infringement dispute with Veeco
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....