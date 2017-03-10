Acoustic device makes piezoelectrics sing to a different tune

In today’s “internet of things,” devices connect primarily over short ranges at high speeds, an environment in which surface acoustic wave (SAW) devices have shown promise for years, resulting in the shrinking size of your smartphone. To obtain ever faster speeds, however, SAW devices need to operate at higher frequencies, which limits output power and can deteriorate overall performance. A new SAW device looks to provide a path forward for these devices to reach even higher frequencies.

A team of researchers in China has demonstrated a SAW device that can achieve frequencies six times higher than most current devices. With embedded interdigital transducers (IDTs) on a layer of combined aluminum nitride and diamond, the team’s device was also able to boost output significantly. Their results are published this week in Applied Physics Letters, from AIP Publishing.

“We have found the acoustic field distribution is quite different for the embedded and conventional electrode structures,” said Jinying Zhang, one of the paper’s authors. “Based on the numerical simulation analysis and experimental testing results, we found that the embedded structures bring two benefits: higher frequency and higher output power.”

Surface acoustic wave devices transmit a high-frequency signal by converting electric energy to acoustic energy. This is often done with piezoelectric materials, which are able to change shape in the presence of an electric voltage. IDT electrodes are typically placed on top of piezoelectric materials to perform this conversion.

Ramping up the operational frequency of IDTs — and the overall signal speed — has proven difficult. Most current SAW devices top out at a frequency of about 3 gigahertz, Zhang said, but in principle it is possible to make devices that are 10 times faster. Higher frequencies, however, demand more power to overcome the signal loss, and in turn, some features of the IDTs need to be increasingly small. While a 30 GHz device could transmit a signal more quickly, its operational range becomes limited.

“The major challenge is still the fabrication of the IDTs with such small feature sizes,” Zhang said. “Although we made a lot of efforts, there are still small gaps between the side walls of the electrodes and the piezoelectric materials.”

To ensure that the transducers had the proper feature size, Zhang’s team needed a material with a high acoustic velocity, such as diamond. They then coupled diamond, a material that changes its shape very little with electric voltage, with aluminum nitride, a piezoelectric material, and embedded the IDT inside their new SAW device.

The resulting device operated at a frequency of 17.7 GHz and improved power output by 10 percent compared to conventional devices using SAWs.

“The part which surprised us most is that the acoustic field distribution is quite different for the embedded and conventional electrode structures,” Zhang said. “We had no idea at all about it before.”

Zhang said she hopes this research will lead to SAW devices used in monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs), low-cost, high-bandwidth integrated circuits that are seeing use in a variety of forms of high speed communications, such as cell phones.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

New JEDEC committee for wide bandgap power semiconductors invites industry participation
Samsung now mass producing industry's first 2nd-generation, 10nm class DRAM
ISS Europe 2018 to focus on winning in the global marketplace
Acoustic device makes piezoelectrics sing to a different tune
The coldest chip in the world

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

New JEDEC committee for wide bandgap power semiconductors invites industry participation
Samsung now mass producing industry's first 2nd-generation, 10nm class DRAM
ISS Europe 2018 to focus on winning in the global marketplace
Acoustic device makes piezoelectrics sing to a different tune

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Samsung now mass producing industry's first 2nd-generation, 10nm class DRAM
EPC introduces 40V gallium nitride power transistor eight times smaller than equivalently rated MOSFETs
Intersil to start operations as Renesas Electronics America in January 2018
EVG completes latest phase of production capacity expansion at corporate headquarters

MEMS ARTICLES

Acoustic device makes piezoelectrics sing to a different tune
The coldest chip in the world
Tessera reaches global settlement with Broadcom
Invensas completes DBI technology transfer to Teledyne DALSA

LEDS ARTICLES

Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
AMEC wins injunction in patent infringement dispute with Veeco
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....