APAC tops the global mask alignment systems market

The global mask alignment systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to Technavio’s latest market research.

In this market research report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global mask alignment systems market for 2017-2021. The market is further categorized based on application (microelectromechanical system (MEMS) devices, compound semiconductors, and LED devices) and end-user (foundry, memory, and integrated device manufacturer (IDM)).

APAC: largest mask alignment systems market

APAC has the presence of several prominent semiconductor foundries such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Samsung, and SMIC. This has created demand for mask alignment systems in the region. The major revenue contributors to the mask alignment systems market in APAC are Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. These countries contribute significantly to the market revenue as they are home to many leading semiconductor device manufacturers.

“In the APAC region, the presence of dominant players in the global consumer electronics and mobile devices markets such as Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics, Toshiba, and Panasonic is supporting the demand for semiconductor devices that include lithography equipment such as mask alignment systems. Furthermore, the major chip vendors in the region are investing in infrastructure development such as the construction of new fabs to increase the throughput,” says Rohan Joy Thomas, a lead semiconductor equipment research expert from Technavio.

Mask alignment systems market in EMEA

In EMEA, the demand for mask alignment systems comes mainly from companies such as Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, and STMicroelectronics. Germany and the UK are the major revenue contributors to the mask alignment systems market in EMEA due to the presence of several prominent automobile manufacturers such as AUDI, BMW, Daimler (Mercedes-Benz), and Volkswagen.

“The increased focus on safety, passenger comfort, and engine efficiency require more number of ICs and the fabrication of these ICs will need more semiconductor equipment, including mask alignment systems. This will fuel the growth of the mask alignment systems market in EMEA during the forecast period,” says Rohan.

Mask alignment systems market in the Americas

The Americas has a comparatively lower share than the other two regions. But, the Americas can expect some changes in its market share during the forecast period. Several prominent semiconductor vendors are headquartered in this region, even though their manufacturing facilities are in APAC (due to the cost-effectiveness of production in APAC). The governing authorities of the Americas are promising special packages in the form of subsidies and incentives to encourage manufacturers to bring back their production facilities to the Americas. The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act is an example of such initiatives.

The presence of prominent semiconductor manufacturers such as Global Foundries and Intel will create demand for lithography systems such as mask alignment systems during the forecast period. In addition, the region boasts of a few major car manufacturers that are looking to integrate semiconductor devices and components into their products. This will also create demand for semiconductor production equipment such as mask alignment systems from the region during the forecast period

The top vendors in the global mask alignment systems market as highlighted in this market research analysis are:

  • EV Group
  • Neutronix
  • SUSS Microtek

 

