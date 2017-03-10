Broad 3Q 2017 growth – Both globally and in Europe

By Walt Custer, Custer Consulting

SEMICON Europa 2017 and productronica were co-located November 14 to 17 at Messe Munchen in Munich, Germany. Attendance was very good and the mood was upbeat.

The third quarter of this year has seen broad growth both globally and also for the European electronic supply chain.

Chart 1 shows 3Q’17/3Q’16 growth by electronic sector for the world. SEMI and PCB process equipment and semiconductors stand out but almost all key sectors expanded.

Custer-Chart-1-Global-Elec-

Chart 2 shows third quarter growth for Europe.  SEMI equipment leads but the third quarter Eurozone expansion was broad based.

Custer-Chart-2-EUropean-Ele

At productronica, Custer Consulting presented at the “Business Outlook for the Global Electronic Supply Chain” event (with emphasis on Europe).  For a copy of Walt’s charts, please email walt@custerconsulting.com.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Broad 3Q 2017 growth - Both globally and in Europe
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
Semiconductor industry continues upward trend toward record year
Soitec announces substrate breakthrough for 3D image sensing devices
Will Samsung's 2017 semi capex deliver knockout blow to competition?
Transfer technique produces wearable gallium nitride gas sensors
Temperature impact on UHP pressure transducer performance

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration
Clear leads to fully transparent devices
Broad 3Q 2017 growth - Both globally and in Europe
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Ayar Labs establish strategic collaboration to speed up data center applications 
ISS Europe 2018: Strategies and innovations to compete globally

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

Broad 3Q 2017 growth - Both globally and in Europe
GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Ayar Labs establish strategic collaboration to speed up data center applications 
ISS Europe 2018: Strategies and innovations to compete globally
'Magnetoelectric' material shows promise as memory for electronics

PACKAGING ARTICLES

ISS Europe 2018: Strategies and innovations to compete globally
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
Semiconductor industry continues upward trend toward record year
Soitec announces substrate breakthrough for 3D image sensing devices

MEMS ARTICLES

Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
TEL NEXX modernizes shop floor data collection and quality control with InfinityQS ProFicient
SkyWater significantly expands pure-play technology foundry customer base
Electronics industry conference to debut in Kuala Lumpur

LEDS ARTICLES

TI's new automotive LED lighting controller puts the power in designers' hands
Atomistic calculations predict that boron incorporation increases the efficiency of LEDs
Transphorm secures investment from Yaskawa Electric
TEL NEXX modernizes shop floor data collection and quality control with InfinityQS ProFicient

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration
Clear leads to fully transparent devices
Flat panel demand to grow 7.2% in 2018, biggest gain since 2014
Discovery points the way to better and cheaper transparent conductors

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....