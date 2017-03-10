Broad 3Q 2017 growth – Both globally and in Europe

By Walt Custer, Custer Consulting

SEMICON Europa 2017 and productronica were co-located November 14 to 17 at Messe Munchen in Munich, Germany. Attendance was very good and the mood was upbeat.

The third quarter of this year has seen broad growth both globally and also for the European electronic supply chain.

Chart 1 shows 3Q’17/3Q’16 growth by electronic sector for the world. SEMI and PCB process equipment and semiconductors stand out but almost all key sectors expanded.

Chart 2 shows third quarter growth for Europe. SEMI equipment leads but the third quarter Eurozone expansion was broad based.

At productronica, Custer Consulting presented at the “Business Outlook for the Global Electronic Supply Chain” event (with emphasis on Europe). For a copy of Walt’s charts, please email walt@custerconsulting.com.