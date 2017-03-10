CVD completes purchase of 180,000 sq. ft. facility

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a provider of chemical vapor deposition systems and materials announced today that it has completed the purchase of the Company’s planned additional facility, located at 555 North Research Place, Central Islip, NY. This new facility will be the primary manufacturing center for the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, CVD Materials Corporation.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “With the completion of this purchase we now have the manufacturing space to accelerate our capabilities of providing materials, coatings, and surface treatments to meet our customers’ needs. We look forward to the expansion of our carbon composites and electronic material, Tantaline®, and newly acquired MesoScribe™, product lines. We also anticipate future growth, both organically and by possible future acquisitions. With the purchase behind us, we are now focusing on bringing the new facility on-line and for additional growth opportunities enabled by this additional 180,000 square foot facility.”

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications.