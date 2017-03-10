CVD completes purchase of 180,000 sq. ft. facility

CVD Equipment Corporation (NASDAQ: CVV), a provider of chemical vapor deposition systems and materials announced today that it has completed the purchase of the Company’s planned additional facility, located at 555 North Research Place, Central Islip, NY. This new facility will be the primary manufacturing center for the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, CVD Materials Corporation.

Leonard A. Rosenbaum, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “With the completion of this purchase we now have the manufacturing space to accelerate our capabilities of providing materials, coatings, and surface treatments to meet our customers’ needs. We look forward to the expansion of our carbon composites and electronic material, Tantaline®, and newly acquired MesoScribe™, product lines. We also anticipate future growth, both organically and by possible future acquisitions. With the purchase behind us, we are now focusing on bringing the new facility on-line and for additional growth opportunities enabled by this additional 180,000 square foot facility.”

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures a broad range of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications
Broad 3Q 2017 growth - Both globally and in Europe
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
Semiconductor industry continues upward trend toward record year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

CVD completes purchase of 180,000 sq. ft. facility
New power devices could drastically reduce energy waste
Leti memory breakthrough point way to significant improvements in SoC memories
Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

CVD completes purchase of 180,000 sq. ft. facility
New power devices could drastically reduce energy waste
Leti memory breakthrough point way to significant improvements in SoC memories
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Leti memory breakthrough point way to significant improvements in SoC memories
3D acoustic images expand their usefulness
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

MEMS ARTICLES

IBM's Khare on A.I.
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Automotive and IoT will drive IC growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
TI's new automotive LED lighting controller puts the power in designers' hands

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....