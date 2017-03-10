EPC introduces 40V gallium nitride power transistor eight times smaller than equivalently rated MOSFETs

EPC announces the EPC2049 power transistor for use in applications including point of load converters, LiDAR, envelope tracking power supplies, class-D audio, and low inductance motor drives. The EPC2049 has a voltage rating of 40 V and maximum R DS(on) of 5 mΩ with a 175 A pulsed output current.

The chip-scale packaging of The EPC2049 handles thermal conditions far better than the plastic packaged MOSFETs since the heat is dissipated directly to the environment with chip-scale devices, whereas the heat from the MOSFET die is held within a plastic package. It measures a mere 2.5 mm x 1.5 mm (3.75 mm2). Designers no longer have to choose between size and performance – they can have both!

“The EPC2049 demonstrates how EPC and gallium nitride transistor technology is increasing the performance and reducing the cost of eGaN devices. The EPC2049 is further evidence that the performance and cost gap of eGaN technology with MOSFET technology continues to widen,” said Alex Lidow, EPC’s co-founder and CEO.