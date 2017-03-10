EVG completes latest phase of production capacity expansion at corporate headquarters

EV Group (EVG), a supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, today announced that it has completed construction and opened a new building at its corporate headquarters in Austria to expand capacity for producing its industry-leading process equipment. The building, part of an investment of more than 20 million Euros that was announced earlier this year, allows for a significant expansion of warehouse space and provides more than 50 percent additional test room space for the final assembly of EVG’s high-precision systems, as well as technical source inspection of the systems by its customers.

“EVG operates in highly dynamic markets, where we always strive to provide our customers with the latest technologies to realize their product ideas with the shortest possible time to market–true to EVG’s Triple-i philosophy of invent-innovate-implement,” stated Dr. Werner Thallner, executive operations and financial director at EV Group. “Our headquarters expansion helps ensure that we continue to deliver on this pledge to our customers. I’m pleased to say that we completed this expansion in record time too, and we already have plans for additional capacity expansion in preparation for future growth.”

The new test rooms, which are designed to house larger systems including high-volume manufacturing platforms and solutions for panel-sized substrates, are equipped with the latest air conditioning and cleanroom technology. The ambient conditions created through these measures are similar to those found in the semiconductor fabs or bio-medical labs of EVG’s global customers. The sophisticated security concept at EVG’s headquarters, which extends to the new building complex, enables customers to have controlled access to individual test rooms where the technical source inspection of their tools can take place together with EVG specialists.

Several EVG systems have already been moved to the new facility for final assembly, software installation and initial set-up in order to make more room available for fulfilling additional system orders.