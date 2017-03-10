Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

The Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) today announced worldwide sales of semiconductors reached $37.1 billion for the month of October 2017, an increase of 21.9 percent from the October 2016 total of $30.4 billion and 3.2 percent more than last month’s total of $36.0 billion. October marked the global industry’s largest-ever monthly sales total. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average. Additionally, the latest WSTS industry forecast was revised upward and now projects annual global market growth of 20.6 percent in 2017 and 7.0 percent in 2018.

“The global semiconductor market continued to grow impressively in October, with sales surpassing the industry’s highest-ever monthly total and moving closer to topping $400 billion for 2017,” said John Neuffer, president and CEO, Semiconductor Industry Association. “Market growth continues to be driven in part by high demand for memory products, but combined sales of all other semiconductor products were up substantially as well, showing the breadth of the market’s strength this year.”

Regionally, year-to-year sales increased in the Americas (40.9 percent), Europe (19.5 percent), China (19.1 percent), Asia Pacific/All Other (16.3 percent), and Japan (10.7 percent). Compared with last month, sales were up more modestly across all regions: the Americas (6.8 percent), China (2.6 percent), Europe (2.6 percent), Japan (1.8 percent), and Asia Pacific/All Other (1.5 percent).

Additionally, SIA today endorsed the WSTS Autumn 2017 global semiconductor sales forecast, which projects the industry’s worldwide sales will be $408.7 billion in 2017. This would mark the industry’s highest-ever annual sales, its first time topping $400 billion, and a 20.6 percent increase from the 2016 sales total. WSTS projects double-digit year-to-year increases across all regional markets for 2017: the Americas (31.9 percent), Asia Pacific (18.9 percent), Europe (16.3 percent), and Japan (12.6 percent). Beyond 2017, growth in the semiconductor market is expected to moderate across all regions. WSTS tabulates its semi-annual industry forecast by convening an extensive group of global semiconductor companies that provide accurate and timely indicators of semiconductor trends.

To find out how to purchase the WSTS Subscription Package, which includes comprehensive monthly semiconductor sales data and detailed WSTS Forecasts, please visit http://www.semiconductors.org/industry_statistics/wsts_subscription_package/. For detailed data on the global and U.S. semiconductor industry and market, consider purchasing the 2017 SIA Databook: https://www.semiconductors.org/forms/sia_databook/.

Oct 2017

Billions

Month-to-Month Sales                              

Market

Last Month

Current Month

% Change

Americas

7.99

8.54

6.8%

Europe

3.28

3.37

2.6%

Japan

3.14

3.20

1.8%

China

11.36

11.65

2.6%

Asia Pacific/All Other

10.18

10.33

1.5%

Total

35.95

37.09

3.2%

Year-to-Year Sales                         

Market

Last Year

Current Month

% Change

Americas

6.06

8.54

40.9%

Europe

2.82

3.37

19.5%

Japan

2.89

3.20

10.7%

China

9.78

11.65

19.1%

Asia Pacific/All Other

8.88

10.33

16.3%

Total

30.43

37.09

21.9%

Three-Month-Moving Average Sales

Market

May/Jun/Jul

Aug/Sep/Oct

% Change

Americas

6.94

8.54

23.0%

Europe

3.20

3.37

5.1%

Japan

3.04

3.20

5.2%

China

10.68

11.65

9.1%

Asia Pacific/All Other

9.77

10.33

5.8%

Total

33.63

37.09

10.3%

