Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018

The ConFab 2018, to be held at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 21-23, is thrilled to announce the newest opening day Keynote speaker, Professor John M. Martinis. John is a Research Scientist who heads up Google’s Quantum AI Lab. He also holds the Worster Chair of Experimental Physics at the University of California, Santa Barbara. The lab is particularly interested in applying quantum computing to artificial intelligence and machine learning, and as one of Google’s quantum computing gurus, John shared the company’s “stretch goal”. That is to build and test a 49-qubit (“quantum bit”) quantum computer by the end of this year. The test will be a milestone in quantum computer technology.

The conference team is also very excited to have IBM distinguished Engineer, Rama Divakaruni – who is responsible for IBM Advanced Process Technology Research – present his Keynote Address: How Artificial Intelligence is driving the “New” Semiconductor Era. Both Keynotes, set for May 20, promise to be outstanding presentations.

Additional outstanding speakers at The ConFab 2018 include:

Dan Armbrust , CEO and Co-founder of Silicon Catalyst will present: “Enabling a Startup Ecosystem for Semiconductors” describing the current environment for semiconductor startups.

George Gomba, GLOBALFOUNDRIES VP of Technology Research will discuss the EUV lithography project with SUNY Polytechnic Institute now finding its way into advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

John Hu, Director of Advanced Technology for Nvidia – John heads up R&D of Advanced IC Process Technologies and programs, Design For Manufacturing, Testchips, and New technology/ IC product.

Tom Sonderman, President of Sky Water Technology Foundry will focus on smart manufacturing ecosystems based on big data platform, predictive analytics and IoT.

Kou Kuo Suu of ULVAC Japan will delve into manufacturing various types of NVM memory chips, including Phase-Change memory (PCRAM).

More industry experts adding to the conference will be announced soon. Further event details are available at: www.theconfab.com.