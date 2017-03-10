Invensas completes DBI technology transfer to Teledyne DALSA

Invensas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Corporation (“Xperi”) (NASDAQ:XPER), today announced the successful technology transfer of its Direct Bond Interconnect to Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company. This capability enables Teledyne DALSA to deliver next-generation MEMS and image sensor solutions that are more compact and higher performance to customers in the automotive, IoT and consumer electronics markets. Teledyne DALSA is a developer of high performance digital imaging and semiconductors and one of the world’s foremost pure-play MEMS foundries. Invensas and Teledyne DALSA announced the signing of a development license in February 2017.

“In partnership with Invensas, we have successfully completed the transfer of its revolutionary DBI technology to our manufacturing facilities in Bromont,” said Edwin Roks, president of Teledyne DALSA. “We are now ready to offer this enabling platform as part of our foundry services to customers, including our own business lines, seeking smaller, higher performance and more reliable MEMS and imaging solutions.”

“The manufacturing team at Teledyne DALSA has done a fantastic job bringing up our DBI process and is well-positioned to enable a new generation of high performance MEMS and image sensor solutions,” said Craig Mitchell, president of Invensas. “We are excited about the prospects for DBI to be integrated into a wide range of Teledyne DALSA’s branded products as well as those of their foundry customers.”

DBI technology is a low-temperature hybrid wafer bonding solution that allows wafers to be bonded with scalable fine pitch 3D electrical interconnect without requiring bond pressure. The technology is applicable to a wide range of semiconductor devices including MEMS, image sensors, RF front ends and stacked memory. DBI 3D interconnect can eliminate the need for through-silicon vias (TSVs) and reduce die size and cost while enabling pixel level interconnect for future generations of image sensors.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

Invensas completes DBI technology transfer to Teledyne DALSA
More electronic materials opened up with new metal-organic framework
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts November 2017 billings
Toshiba and Western Digital reach global settlement and agree to strengthen flash memory collaboration
IXYS announces 200V power MOSFETs with fast body diodes and lowest on-resistances

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

More electronic materials opened up with new metal-organic framework
North American semiconductor equipment industry posts November 2017 billings
Toshiba and Western Digital reach global settlement and agree to strengthen flash memory collaboration
IXYS announces 200V power MOSFETs with fast body diodes and lowest on-resistances

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Invensas completes DBI technology transfer to Teledyne DALSA
IXYS announces 200V power MOSFETs with fast body diodes and lowest on-resistances
QuickLogic collaborates with Mentor to provide seamless design environment for eFPGA technology
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth

MEMS ARTICLES

Invensas completes DBI technology transfer to Teledyne DALSA
Detecting sleep apnea: Leti embeds sensors in wristband to measure heart rate and three other indicators
New insight into battery charging supports development of improved electric vehicles
The world's 1st "7-axis" motion tracking devices: tiner package & better response time

LEDS ARTICLES

AMEC wins injunction in patent infringement dispute with Veeco
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....