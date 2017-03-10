ISS Europe 2018: Strategies and innovations to compete globally

Electronics manufacturing executives will attend Europe’s SEMI Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS Europe) in Dublin, Ireland on 4-6 March. Hosted by SEMI Europe, the ISS Europe 2018 is the three-day flagship business event that brings together leading analysts, researchers, economists, and technologists for critical insights on the forces shaping the electronics manufacturing supply chain.

While having core strengths of its own, Europe is part of a global innovation and supply chain and European organisations need to find new ways to maximise competitive advantage. “Organisations operating in Europe need to find the most effective way to innovate, manufacture and profit by finding their place in the global supply chain. During the symposium, best class discussions will address Europe’s strategic, economic and social needs“ said Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe.

A wide range of top European companies, research institutes and public institutions will debate the best ways to compete globally, along with discussions on successful manufacturing in Europe and mechanisms to support innovation:

Speaker Line-up:

David Bloss, VP, Technology Manufacturing Group, Intel

Holger Blume, Professor, University of Hanover

Jean-Frederic Clerc, Deputy CEO and CTO, CEA Tech

Kevin Cooney, Senior VP and Managing Director, Global CIO, Xilinx EMEA

Jean-Christophe Eloy, CEO, Yole Développement

Ann-Charlotte Johannesson, CEO, CEI-Europe AB

Cheryl Miller, Founder/Executive Director, Digital Leadership Institute

Mick A Morris, Director AMBER Research Centre, Professor, Trinity College Dublin

Alain Mutricy, Senior VP Product Management, GLOBALFOUNDRIES

James O’Riordan, CTO, S3

David Sneddo, Director of Large Customer Sales for Central Europe, Google

Florien van der Windt, Cluster Manager Smart Mobility, Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Environment

Hanns Windele, Vice President, Europe and India, Mentor, a Siemens Business

Highlight of this year, the Panel Discussion “Critical Strategies to Grow Europe in the Global Supply Chain”. SEMI will also offer great networking opportunities such as an opening networking reception and, a gala dinner during which SEMI will announce the 2017 European Award winner.

Join Europe’s strategic thinkers and business drivers at ISS Europe 2018 in Dublin, Ireland from March 4-6, 2018!

For further information about our programs, please visit www.semi.org/eu/iss-europe-2018 or contact Christina Fritsch, Senior Manager, Program and Events. To sponsor the event please contact: SEMI Europe, Denada Hodaj, Manager Sales Europe (email: dhodaj@semi.org). Register before January 31 for a discount.