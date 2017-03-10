ISS Europe 2018 to focus on winning in the global marketplace

Electronics manufacturing executives will sharpen their competitive edge in Dublin, Ireland, on 4-6 March at Europe’s SEMI Industry Strategy Symposium (ISS Europe). The three-day flagship business event brings together analysts, researchers, economists, technologists and industry leaders for critical insights into the forces shaping the electronics manufacturing supply chain. With Europe a key engine of global innovation and the supply chain, ISS Europe 2018 takes aim at helping European organisations find new ways to maximise competitive advantage.

“Organisations operating in Europe need to find the most effective way to innovate, manufacture and profit by leveraging their strengths in the global supply chain,” said Laith Altimime, president, SEMI Europe. “During ISS Europe 2018, hosted by SEMI Europe, top European companies, research institutes and public institutions will convene to discuss how to compete and win globally in the context of Europe’s strategic, economic and social needs.”

ISS Europe 2018 discussions will focus on successful manufacturing in Europe and mechanisms to support innovation. The speaker lineup includes:

David Bloss, VP, Technology Manufacturing Group, Intel

Holger Blume, professor, University of Hanover

Jean-Frederic Clerc, deputy CEO and CTO, CEA Tech

Kevin Cooney, senior VP and managing director, Global CIO, Xilinx EMEA

Jean-Christophe Eloy, CEO, Yole Développement

Ann-Charlotte Johannesson, CEO, CEI-Europe AB

Cheryl Miller, founder/executive director, Digital Leadership Institute

Michael Morris, director AMBER Research Centre, professor, Trinity College Dublin

Alain Mutricy, senior VP product management, GLOBALFOUNDRIES

James O’Riordan, CTO, S3 Group

David Sneddon, director of large customer sales for Central Europe, Google

Florien van der Windt, Cluster Manager Smart Mobility, Dutch Ministry of Infrastructure & Environment

Hanns Windele, vice president, Europe and India, Mentor Graphics, a Siemens Business

The Panel Discussion “Critical Strategies to Grow Europe in the Global Supply Chain” will highlight ISS Europe 2018 as participants take advantage of great networking opportunities such as an opening reception and a gala dinner announcing the 2017 European Award winner.

Join Europe’s strategic thinkers and business drivers at ISS Europe 2018 in Dublin, Ireland from March 4-6, 2018.