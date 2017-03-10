IXYS announces 200V power MOSFETs with fast body diodes and lowest on-resistances

IXYS Corporation (NASDAQ:IXYS), a global manufacturer of power semiconductors and integrated circuits (ICs) for energy efficiency, power management, transportation, medical, and motor control applications, today announced a new power semiconductor product line: 200V Ultra-Junction X3-Class HiPerFET Power MOSFETs. The current ratings range from 36A to 300A; a broad selection of devices are available in a number of international standard packages.

Fabricated using a charge compensation principle and IXYS’ own process technology, these new MOSFETs exhibit the lowest on-state resistances in the industry (3.5 milliohms in the SOT-227 package and 4 milliohms in the TO-264, for example). Along with gate charges as low as 21 nanocoulombs, these devices enable highest power densities and energy efficiencies in a wide variety of high-speed power conversion applications.

The fast body diodes of the devices are optimized and have low reverse recovery charge and time, thereby suppressing transients and enabling low-noise, high-efficiency power switching. Their low reverse recovery charge and time also boost efficiencies. In addition, these new MOSFETs are avalanche capable and exhibit a superior dv/dt performance (up to 20V/ns).

Targeted applications include synchronous rectification, battery chargers for light electric vehicles (LEVs), motor control (48V-110V systems), DC-DC converters, uninterruptible power supplies, electric forklifts, inverters, power solid state relays, and Class-D audio amplifiers.

The new 200V X3-Class Power MOSFETs with HiPerFET body diodes are available in the following international standard size packages: TO-3P, TO-220 (overmolded or standard), TO-247, PLUS247, TO-252, TO-263, TO-264, TO-268HV, SOT-227. Some example part numbers include IXFP36N20X3, IXFA72N20X3, IXFH90N20X3 and IXFN300N20X3, with current ratings of 36A, 72A, 90A and 300A, respectively.

Additional product information can be obtained by visiting the IXYS website at http://www.ixys.com or by contacting the company directly.