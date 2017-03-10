Leti memory breakthrough point way to significant improvements in SoC memories

Leti, a research institute of CEA Tech, demonstrated significant improvements in the field of memory systems at IEDM 2017 this week.

These include reconfiguring Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) into Content-Addressable Memory (CAM), improving non-volatile crossbar memories and using advanced Tunnel Field-Effect Transistors (TFET). Another breakthrough presents a high-density SRAM bitcell on Leti’s CoolCubeTM 3D platform, which reduces the area required for memory by 30 percent, while maintaining full device functionality. This breakthrough points the way to easing the major memory bottleneck in more complex systems on chip (SoC), where up to 90 percent of the SoC area might be taken by SRAM.

The breakthroughs were reported Dec. 5 at IEDM 2017 in a paper titled “Advanced Memory Solutions for Emerging Circuits and Systems.”

A key obstacle to shrinking SRAM on SoCs is bitcell-area limitations linked to required performance and yield, both of which become more challenging as technology scales. Lowering system power consumption is also limited by memory, as the SRAM performance and its stability scale less successfully than logic performance at lower voltages. Other memories like CAM might be affected even more by voltage scaling.

“All of these obstacles become particularly important for the Internet of Things, where ultralow-power consumption and the cost of individual nodes are crucial, and SRAM limitations have a big impact on both,” said Bastien Giraud, one of the paper authors.

Leti approached these challenges with a CoolCubeTM SRAM design focusing on the development of a compact and functional four-transistor bitcell, along with other innovations:

  • Reconfiguring memory between the CAM and SRAM, depending on the application
  • Optimizing memory using TFET, focusing on the exploitation of its negative differential-resistance effect to build ultralow-power SRAM, Flip Flops (FF) and refresh-free Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)
  • A new compensation technique for crosspoint memory that reduces the voltage drop and leads to larger memory arrays.

Leti said its proposed CAM/SRAM outperforms memories, with operations at 1.56GHz and 0.13fJ/bit energy per search. In addition, the proposed TFET designs are competitive in terms of area, performance and static power consumption. Leti’s proposed compensation technique in crosspoint memory also enables the design of cost-efficient large memory arrays, while reducing the impact of temporal and spatial variations.

Short-term applications include crossbar circuits for storage-class memory and flexible SOCs with SRAM/CAM re-configurability.

“In the longer term, Leti’s CoolCubeTM technology will be able to deliver very high-density SRAM,” Giraud said. “Enabling TFET-based DRAM and integrating TFET standard cells into CMOS designs will allow circuit designers to take advantage of the best features of both technologies.”

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications
Broad 3Q 2017 growth - Both globally and in Europe
Google’s head of Quantum AI Lab to keynote at The ConFab 2018
Semiconductor industry continues upward trend toward record year

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IEDM – Monday was FinFET Day

RECENT ARTICLES

CVD completes purchase of 180,000 sq. ft. facility
New power devices could drastically reduce energy waste
Leti memory breakthrough point way to significant improvements in SoC memories
Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

CVD completes purchase of 180,000 sq. ft. facility
New power devices could drastically reduce energy waste
Leti memory breakthrough point way to significant improvements in SoC memories
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Leti memory breakthrough point way to significant improvements in SoC memories
3D acoustic images expand their usefulness
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

MEMS ARTICLES

IBM's Khare on A.I.
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Automotive and IoT will drive IC growth through 2021
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

LEDS ARTICLES

Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
TI's new automotive LED lighting controller puts the power in designers' hands

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October
SEMI-FlexTech Committee in China kicks off to drive global exchange and collaboration

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....