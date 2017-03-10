Nambi Seshadri wins 2018 IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal

Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq:QTNA), a developer of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced that Dr. Nambi Seshadri, Quantenna’s chief technologist has been selected as the 2018 IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal recipient for exceptional contributions to wireless, networking and engineering. In addition to this highest honor, Seshadri’s prize consists of a gold medal, a bronze replica, a certificate, and an honorarium.

“The innovations by Nambi form the basis for some of today’s Wi-Fi and other wireless networking standards and systems, now in use by billions of Wi-Fi users,” said Dr. Sam Heidari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quantenna. “We are honored to have such a distinguished and accomplished chief technologist on our team. The process is extraordinarily competitive, this is a great lifetime accomplishment and one of the most prestigious honors that one may receive in our field.”

Every year, the IEEE board of directors selects a SINGLE individual to receive the IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal. The selection criteria used include weighing the value of the individual’s contribution to communication among people as well as to communication sciences and engineering, and an evaluation of the contributor, nominator and references. The timeliness of the recognition, and quality of the nomination also are considered.

The IEEE Alexander Graham Bell Medal was established in 1976 by the IEEE Board of Directors, in commemoration of the centennial of the telephone’s invention, to provide recognition for outstanding contributions to telecommunications. The invention of the telephone by Alexander Graham Bell in 1876 was a major event in electrotechnology. It was instrumental in stimulating the broad telecommunications industry that has dramatically improved life throughout the world. As an individual, Bell himself exemplified the contributions that scientists and engineers have made to the betterment of mankind.

In addition to serving as chief technologist to Quantenna, Seshadri is a Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering (ECE) for the University of California, San Diego. Prior to Quantenna, Seshadri held multiple senior positions at Broadcom Corporation where he helped Broadcom’s wireless initiatives, including it’s foray into cellular, mobile multimedia, low power wireless connectivity, GPS and others. During 2011-2014, he also served as the General Manager of the Mobile Platforms Business Unit. Prior to joining Broadcom Corporation, he was a Member of Technical Staff at with AT&T Bell Lab Laboratories and Head of Communications Research at AT&T Shannon Labs where he contributed to fundamental advances in wireless communication theory and practice.

Seshadri was elected Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers (IEEE) in 2000 and was elected to the National Academy of Engineering (USA) in 2012 and as a Foreign Member of the Indian National Academy of Engineering in the year 2013. He holds approximately 200 patents. He was a co-recipient of the IEEE Information Theory Paper Award in 1999 for his paper with Tarokh and Calderbank on space-time codes, and his IEEE Journal on Selected Areas In Communications (JSAC) paper on space-time coding modems with Naguib, Tarokh, and Calderbank was selected by IEEE Communication Society for publication in, “The Best of the Best: Fifty Years of Communications and Networking Research,” for 2003.

