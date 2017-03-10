New JEDEC committee for wide bandgap power semiconductors invites industry participation

JEDEC Solid State Technology Association, a leader in standards development for the microelectronics industry, announces the successful launch of its newest committee: JC-70 Wide Bandgap Power Electronic Conversion Semiconductors. JC-70 held its first meeting in late October with twenty-three member companies, led by committee and subcommittee chairs from Infineon Technologies, Texas Instruments, Transphorm, and Wolfspeed, a Cree Company. Committee members include industry leaders in power GaN and SiC semiconductors as well as prospective users of WBG power semiconductors and T&M equipment manufacturers. Global multinational corporations and technology startups from the US, Europe, and Asia are working together to bring to the industry a set of standards for reliability, testing, and parametrics of WBG power semiconductors.

JC-70 has two subcommittees, which are focusing on Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN) as the most mature wide bandgap (WBG) power semiconductor materials. Both SiC and GaN offer immense potential for enabling higher performance, more compact, and energy efficient power systems. Industry interest in JC-70 has been high with several new members joining the committee after the first meeting, underscoring the importance of creating universal standards to help advance the adoption of WBG power technologies.

“I am delighted by the initial response to the JC-70 committee, and look forward to welcoming additional companies to participate in developing standards for wide bandgap power technology,” said John Kelly, JEDEC President. “Broad industry participation will help ensure the resulting documents meet the needs of product designers as they create systems to enable a more energy efficient future.”

Four committee meetings are planned for 2018, including a webconference on January 25 and a meeting co-located with the APEC Conference on March 5. Interested companies worldwide are welcome to join JEDEC to participate in this important standardization effort.Contact Emily Desjardins (emilyd@jedec.org) for more information or visit www.jedec.org.

POST A COMMENT

Easily post a comment below using your Linkedin, Twitter, Google or Facebook account. Comments won't automatically be posted to your social media accounts unless you select to share.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

EDITOR'S PICKS

Industry enters the age of WOW
4Q DRAM sales put exclamation point on an amazing year of growth
$55.9B semiconductor equipment forecast: New record with Korea at top
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Leti integrates hybrid III-V silicon lasers on 200mm wafers using standard CMOS process
Solutions for controlling resin bleed out
Reveal previously invisible defects and contaminants in advanced packaging applications

TOP BLOG POSTS

Moore's Law has stopped at 28nm
World record solar cell with 44.7% efficiency
Are we using Moore's name in vain?
Applied Materials and Tokyo Electron unveil new company name
2015 SPIE Advanced Lithography EUVL Conference – Summary and Analysis
Chinese chipmaker Tsinghua prepares $23B bid for Micron Technology
IFTLE 301 Are Silicon Circuit Boards in our Future?

RECENT ARTICLES

New JEDEC committee for wide bandgap power semiconductors invites industry participation
Samsung now mass producing industry's first 2nd-generation, 10nm class DRAM
ISS Europe 2018 to focus on winning in the global marketplace
Acoustic device makes piezoelectrics sing to a different tune
The coldest chip in the world

SEMICONDUCTORS ARTICLES

New JEDEC committee for wide bandgap power semiconductors invites industry participation
Samsung now mass producing industry's first 2nd-generation, 10nm class DRAM
ISS Europe 2018 to focus on winning in the global marketplace
Acoustic device makes piezoelectrics sing to a different tune

PACKAGING ARTICLES

Samsung now mass producing industry's first 2nd-generation, 10nm class DRAM
EPC introduces 40V gallium nitride power transistor eight times smaller than equivalently rated MOSFETs
Intersil to start operations as Renesas Electronics America in January 2018
EVG completes latest phase of production capacity expansion at corporate headquarters

MEMS ARTICLES

Acoustic device makes piezoelectrics sing to a different tune
The coldest chip in the world
Tessera reaches global settlement with Broadcom
Invensas completes DBI technology transfer to Teledyne DALSA

LEDS ARTICLES

Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
AMEC wins injunction in patent infringement dispute with Veeco
Cree launches industry's first extreme density LED
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond

DISPLAYS ARTICLES

Largest SEMICON China ever targets industry growth
Gen 10 and larger flat panel display capacity to grow at 59% CAGR to 2022
How to tame the electromagnetic interference in the fabs and beyond
Global semiconductor sales increase 21.9% year-to-year in October

MATERIALS ARTICLES

Helium reduction at pre-metal sub-atmospheric CVD
AKHAN Semiconductor deploys 200mm manufacturing process in new diamond-based chip production facility
The Critical Materials Council to be managed by TECHCET in 2016
Packaging Materials

NEW PRODUCTS

Radiant Vision Systems announces new automated visual inspection system
11/06/2017Radiant Vision Systems, a provider of high-resolution imaging solutions for automated visual analysis of devices and surfaces, an...
SEMI-GAS Xturion Blixer enables on-site blending of forming gas mixtures
10/03/2017The Blixer provides a cost-effective alternative to purchasing expensive pre-mixed gas cylinders by enabling operators to blend ...
Automated thickness measurement system speeds production
09/20/2017ACU-THIK is an automated thickness measurement tool incorporating dual contact probes for high accuracy inspection of semiconductor wafers....